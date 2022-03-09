Latin America Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Services Benchmarking Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Customer Experience Outsourcing Services in Latin America, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a highly fragmented market composed of more than 200 organizations, the publisher independently plotted the top 18 companies in this analysis in terms of market reach, user adoption, growth rates, product innovation, and customer experience.
The customer experience (CX) landscape is shifting rapidly. As enterprises across the board are realizing the significance of delivering excellent customer service as a competitive differentiator, this field is gaining more attention and greater investment priority.
CX outsourcing services are becoming much more tech-intensive as emerging tools create a seamless and effortless CX while significantly reducing costs across front- and back-end operations. Artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, omnichannel capabilities, natural language processing (NLP), and streamlined security tools have important roles in this competitive and dynamic market.
With COVID-19 social distancing measures limiting physical encounters, relationships between brands and consumers became mostly virtual, driving demand for contact center and remote CX services. The pandemic also brought about new challenges for in-house contact center operations, including the management of major remote operations, the implementation of several technologies to facilitate the work-from-home model, and significant investments needed to provide a high-quality CX.
More and more companies started to outsource the bulk of their CX practices, which created major growth opportunities for business process outsourcing providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2. Frost Radar
- CX Outsourcing Services Market
- Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- AeC
- AlmavivA
- Alorica
- Atento
- Comdata Group
- Concentrix
- Emtelco
- Flex
- ibex
- KM2 Solutions
- Konecta
- NEO
- Sitel Group
- Sutherland Global Services
- Teleperformance
- TELUS International
- TTEC
- Webhelp
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps
6. Analytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n10sl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005553/en/
