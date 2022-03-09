GBK Collective Partners with B2B Think Tank Founder Jann Schwarz, Building on Its B2B Marketing Expertise

GBK Collective, a leading marketing strategy, consumer behavior and analytics consultancy, today announced the appointment of Jann Martin Schwarz to its board of advisors. Mr. Schwarz is the Co-Founder and Global Head of The B2B Institute, a think tank funded by LinkedIn studying the B2B Go To Market space across marketing, sales and customer relationships. His role with GBK will focus on advising the firm on B2B Go To Market Strategy, applying category defining research and customer insights to help solve business challenges.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005500/en/

Jann Martin Schwarz, Co-Founder and Global Head of The B2B Institute, joins GBK Collective's board of advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

"Jann is a foremost expert in the application of data and insights to inform brand strategy, positioning and go to market," said GBK CEO Jon Greenwood. "We're thrilled he is advising our team, further building on our expertise working with leading brands in the enterprise and B2B space."

At LinkedIn, Mr. Schwarz provides industry leaders with critical insights into the future of B2B go to market, helping brands to improve decision making, drive engagement and build trust with target customers. He leads a diverse team of talented strategists and storytellers who are passionate about positively transforming the world of business.

"Marketers today not only need to understand what drives growth for their brand, but also the category overall," said Jann Schwarz. "GBK has deep expertise providing strategic insights into these areas, as well as clarifying the brand attributes that motivate target customers to choose their brand over the competition. I look forward to partnering with GBK, as we collaborate with clients to build results-driven strategies."

"Jann's deep experience in B2B marketing and the application of better data and insights to decision making made him a natural fit to advise GBK," said Eric Bradlow, GBK co-founder and vice dean for analytics at the Wharton School. "His skillset is a perfect complement to our growing team as we continue to add the best and brightest analytics and marketing strategy talent in the industry."

Before founding the B2B Institute, Jann held various leadership positions within LinkedIn's sales organization over the past decade. Before that, he was a WPP Fellow in WPP's prestigious senior leadership development program and worked in business development at the New York Times and the BBC. Mr. Schwarz has a master's degree in business administration and management from Harvard Business School and holds another master's degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

About GBK Collective:

Born from academics. Enlightened by data-driven research and analytics. GBK Collective is a leading product and marketing strategy and analytics consultancy built to solve marketing problems in high definition. Co-founded by the Vice Dean of Analytics and Chair of Wharton's Marketing Department, GBK applies industry leading academic expertise and real-world corporate experience to every project with clients to deliver practical and actionable solutions to real issues. For more information, please visit www.gbkcollective.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005500/en/