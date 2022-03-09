Wabtec Hosts 2022 Investor Day, Outlines Strategy for Long-Term Growth and Value Creation

Five-year financial targets include significant margin expansion, above market growth, double-digit EPS growth, and strong cash generation

Announces next phase of integration with target of $75 million to $90 million benefit

Disciplined capital allocation to maintain strong financial position and drive higher return on invested capital

Wabtec Corporation WAB is hosting its virtual 2022 Investor Day meeting today, beginning at 8 a.m. ET. During the event, Wabtec leadership will provide updates on the industry and the company's five-year outlook, including its long-term growth strategy, margin expansion drivers, and capital allocation plans. Wabtec's Investor Day meeting, along with the corresponding presentation, can be accessed on the Investor Relations tab at www.WabtecCorp.com.

"Wabtec is uniquely positioned to drive strong shareholder returns as a result of our global installed base, strategic investments in innovative and sustainable technologies," said Rafael Santana, Wabtec's President and CEO. "These competitive strengths, along with our commitment to margin expansion and robust cash generation, will drive significant value for our shareholders. Looking ahead, Wabtec is at the center of some of the industry's most critical trends, including zero-emission transportation, automation, safety, and productivity. We are confident we have the strategic focus, experienced team, and financial position required to drive significant value creation for our employees and shareholders."

Five-Year Value Creation Framework

Mid-single digits core organic growth CAGR

Adjusted operating margin expansion of 250 to 300 basis points

Double-digit adjusted EPS growth CAGR

Strong cash flow generation of greater than 90 percent conversion driving disciplined capital deployment

Integration 2.0

Wabtec announced today the next phase of its restructuring plans designed to further consolidate, streamline, and simplify Wabtec's operations and systems. Wabtec expects expenses of $135 million to $165 million over the next three years to drive a targeted benefit savings of $75 million to $90 million.

About Wabtec Corporation

Wabtec Corporation WAB is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec's website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.

