Magellan Healthcare Debuts Sleep Health Solution

New solution connects members to the right test at the right time to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral health and specialty division of Magellan Health, Inc., today announced the release of its new Sleep Health solution for payers, which is designed to ensure members get the right test at the right time through the use of sophisticated clinical intake algorithms and decision support that reduces clinical variation and repeat testing.

More than a third of American adults report they are not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.1 Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the most common sleep-related breathing disorder, can contribute to a variety of physical and mental health problems. OSA affects approximately 25 million Americans, particularly individuals with established risk factors and comorbid conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, anxiety and depression. Of these, more than 80% are undiagnosed.2 Comorbidities associated with undiagnosed sleep apnea account for $30 billion annually in increased healthcare utilization and medication costs.3

Currently, more than 70% of sleep studies are conducted in hospitals or at a sleep center.4 When sleep apnea is suspected, tests at high-cost facilities are completed at five times the rate of more cost-effective home sleep tests (HSTs).5 Home sleep testing can have several advantages over in-lab polysomnography, offering eligible patients a convenient, more comfortable means of evaluation. Magellan's Sleep Health solution utilizes expert-informed clinical guidelines and robust intake algorithms to direct providers to the most appropriate test type. Lower cost home sleep tests are recommended when clinically appropriate.

"March is National Sleep Awareness Month. Sleep is a critical determinant of sound health and wellbeing, and for many, OSA is a serious condition," said Karen Jablonski, M.D., physician clinical reviewer for Magellan Healthcare. "Magellan's Sleep Health solution for payers is an innovative way to tackle this critical issue by helping to ensure the appropriate assessment of sleep apnea."

Magellan will host the following virtual event focused on sleep health:

Thursday, March 17, 2022, 2:00-3:00 p.m. ET: Join the Magellan Healthcare webinar, "Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Impacts, Diagnosis and Treatment," with board-certified neurologist and somnologist, Dr. Karen Jablonski, physician clinical reviewer, Magellan Healthcare, and board-certified psychologist, Jamie Hanna, M.D., medical director, Magellan Healthcare, as they address the impacts of OSA on our physical and mental health and OSA diagnosis and treatment. Click here for more information and free registration.

For additional information about sleep health, visit magellanhealthcare.com/health-plans/sleep-health/.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

