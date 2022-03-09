Global Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market to 2026 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone anchored hearing aids market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bone anchored hearing aids market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

A bone anchored hearing aid (BAHA) is a surgical, implantable device used to treat individuals with different types of hearing loss. It has a titanium screw anchored to the mastoid bone behind the ear, which is connected to a small detachable sound processor through an abutment that propagates sound directly to the inner ear, bypassing skin impedance and subcutaneous tissues. It provides better sound quality and greater comfort compared to conventional hearing devices. Compared to the BTE (behind-the-ear hearing aids), it does not cause skin irritation, requires less energy, reduces aural discharge, and is gaining traction worldwide among children and adults with single-sided deafness and conductive or mixed hearing loss.

As the risk of developing hearing impairment increases with age, the rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing instances of hearing loss in pediatrics, along with the high risk of surgery, are escalating the demand for soft band BAHA that acts as a non-surgical solution for a limited period. Additionally, governing agencies of several countries are implementing rules and regulations that require neonates to be screened for hearing loss. This trend, along with the availability of better reimbursement coverage, is impacting the market growth positively.

Apart from this, robotic platforms and surgical navigation systems are gaining popularity around the world to reduce BAHA surgical complications. The market players are also introducing advanced products to expand their consumer base. For instance, MED-EL, a company that manufactures hearing implants, launched ADHEAR. This non-implanted BAHA device is suitable for all ages and provides effortless hearing and reliable listening.

