Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 - Top Themes in the Healthcare Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 - Top Themes in the Healthcare Sector - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2021 in Healthcare Sector.
M&A deal volume in Q3 2021 increased to 294 from 283 in the previous quarter. A similar trend was seen in deal value, which increased from $25 billion in Q2 2021 to $59 billion in Q3 2021.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2021 in Healthcare Sector.
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2021 in the Healthcare Sector.
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Healthcare sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global M&A deals in Q3 2021 - Key takeaways
- Review of global M&A deals in Q3 2021
- Themes driving global M&A deals in Q3 2021
- Appendices
Companies Mentioned
- Chunshan Wanshu Enterprise
- Chongqing Youyou
- Walgreen
- Shields Health Solutions
- Healthia
- Back in Motion Health Group
- Reliance Strategic Business Ventures
- Strand Life Sciences
- WELL Health
- Wisp
- GuideWell
- Triple-S
- Virtus Health
- Adora Fertility
- Nordic Capita
- 22C Capital
- Insight Partners
- Inovalon
- Aier Eye Hospital
- Jiangmen Xinhui Aier New Hope Eye Hospital
- Brookfield Reinsurance
- American National
- New Frontier Health
- Unicorn II
- Evolent Health
- Vital Decisions
- Rede D'Or Sao Luiz
- Santa Emilia
- Surgical Science
- Simbionix
- The Resolute Fund
- Dental365
- Standard Bank Group
- Liberty
- Hapvida Health System
- HB Saude
- Mater Dei Hospital
- Hospital Porto Dias
- Pihlajalinna Terveys
- Pohjola Hospital
- Impar Servicos Hospitalares
- GEM Assistencia Medica Especializada
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39nh7t
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005548/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
