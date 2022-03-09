North American Eyewear Market, by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User and Region to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Eyewear Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Factors such as increasing life span, growing geriatric population, and changing fashion trends have fostered the demand for eyewear worldwide. In the present scenario, consumers not only wear eyewear for vision correction, but also for enhancing one's appearance. Numerous market players offer innovative spectacles and lenses, owing to technological advancements and availability of lightweight materials. Emerging countries such as India and China are exhibiting a rapid growth in the eyewear market.
Growing visual impairment and need for vision correction have resulted in increased demand for eyewear. Presently, the younger generation is more inclined towards digital devices, spending most of their time on digital devices such as mobiles, laptops, and video games. Moreover, health concerns such as diabetes also affect vision of people, resulting in blindness. Thus, people suffering from diabetes need to undergo regular eye checkups to avoid vision problems. Hence, growing visual deficiencies and vision impairments are expected to drive the growth of the North America eyewear market during the forecast period.
Conscious efforts are now being put into standardization of medical and vision care facilities in rural areas, in a bid to reduce eyesight related issues. Governments in various countries in partnership with different organizations are initiating programs to provide reasonable eye care facilities to the rural population. With such initiatives in place, rural population would benefit from efficient healthcare and eye care facilities. Thus, these collaborations with different institutions would drive the growth of North America eyewear market.
Product innovation through technological and functional advancements in eyewear industry have boosted growth of the North America eyewear market. Market players are focusing on introducing products of various style and functionality, which suits individual requirements and this has led to growth of the eyewear market in this region.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of eyewear market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the North America eyewear market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Luxottica Group S.p.A, Safilo Group S.p.A, Carl Zeiss A.G., Essilor International, GrandVision, Johnson and Johnson Inc., State Optical Co., CooperVision, Bausch & Lomb Inc., De Rigo Vision S.p.A., and Fielmann AG
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The North America eyewear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, eyewear manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the North America eyewear market
Detailed Segmentation:
North America Eyewear Market, By Product Type:
- Spectacles
- Sunglasses
- Others (Contact lens)
North America Eyewear Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets
- Supermarkets
- Independent Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
North America Eyewear Market, By End User:
- Men
- Women
North America Eyewear Market, By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
Company Profiles
- Luxottica Group S.p.A
- Safilo Group S.p.A
- Carl Zeiss A.G.
- Essilor International
- GrandVision
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- State Optical Co.
- CooperVision
- Bausch & Lomb Inc.
- De Rigo Vision S.p.A.
- Fielmann AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xbsbg
