SleepScore Labs to Present New Research at World Sleep Congress 2022 Based on Latest SleepScore Big Data Analyses

Research from over 90,000 unique sleepers sheds light on new findings around light, temperature, and seasonality of sleep patterns

SleepScore Labs, the company behind the science of sleep improvement, will present three new abstracts this week at Rome's World Sleep Congress 2022, a major global sleep conference that brings the best of sleep medicine and research together to further the field of sleep research and discovery. SleepScore's presentations come after a notable year of research, development, and analysis of their 85+ million hours of objective sleep data gathered from their suite of consumer sleep tracking and improvement products. In 2021, the organization was recognized at SLEEP with 7 abstract publications. SleepScore Labs is the leading consumer sleep science company in conference abstract publications, having published 17 sponsored studies since 2020.

Of the three abstracts that were accepted at World Sleep Congress, two will be featured in oral presentations by Luke Gahan, SleepScore Data Science Lead and Elie Gottlieb, PhD, SleepScore Applied Sleep Scientist. The first presentation focuses on the influence age has on how external sleep disturbances impact our nightly sleep. The analysis, based on data from over 92,000 users, suggests that as we get older, less environmental disruptors attributed to light, temperature, and noise are reported. This research suggests that optimizing bedroom environments may actually have the greatest impact on younger populations compared to older.

"By sharing our ecologically-valid big data scientific outputs and publications at global conferences, SleepScore's applied science allows us to be the bridge between public policy, academia, and consumer sleep research," said Dr. Gottlieb. "These longitudinal analyses leveraging SleepScore's validated non-contact measurement technologies continue to push the field of applied sleep research forward with the goal of advancing our understanding and improvement of population sleep health across the lifespan."

The second abstract to be presented delves into how our sleep changes seasonally. As days become longer, the study found that our sleep schedules shift, most notably in the form of later bedtimes and morning wake times, ultimately resulting in reductions in sleep duration and sleep efficiency compared to winter months. The study further found that in the summertime, weekend and weekday sleep patterns are quite similar, a pattern suggesting that both social (external) and biological (internal) factors may be at play.

"Our access to big datasets at SleepScore Labs provides us with a unique opportunity to carry out scientific research at scale," noted Gahan. "The combination of our data science expertise and our PSG validated sleep tracking technology allows us to carry out analyses that would have been virtually impossible to execute just a few years ago. In this analysis, we were able to build a detailed picture of how Americans' sleep changes over the course of a year, allowing us to better understand what has the biggest impact on sleep month over month."

The sleep science company has submitted 14 new abstracts to SLEEP 2022 and continues to build its repository of sleep data, allowing for the development of original research both to help advance our broader understanding of sleep and to bring cutting edge sleep science to strategic partner's product innovations.

SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying over 85 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world's most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space. Initially a Joint Venture between ResMed and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P, the company has grown to include other strategic partners and investors. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with an office in Dublin, Ireland, we've developed SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed to offer the world's most accurate sleep app.

SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions. The content and service provided are intended solely as a resource and informational tool to improve your sleep.

