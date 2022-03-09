Go!Foton to Showcase PEACOC® Extension at OFC

Go!Foton, a world leader in optical components and connectivity solutions for carriers and data centers, will display its latest enhancements to PEACOC®, the company's standard-setting fiber connectivity management platform, at this year's OFC Conference and Exhibition. The conference takes place from March 6 to March 10 at the San Diego Convention Center.
PEACOC, the Platform with Enhanced Access to Compact Optical Connectors, reshaped the fiber connectivity landscape when it was first introduced just a few years ago. With its patented spreadable adapters, the PEACOC fiber patch panel is the industry's first and only solution to allow tool-less access for up to 144 LC simplex connectors in just 1RU of rackspace. It is also the most versatile fiber platform and the only high density solution which provides easy access to both the front and rear connectors at the same time and from the same side of the rack.
"When we launched PEACOC, we knew that it was a game-changer," stated Go!Foton CEO and President Dr. Simin Cai. "We're very proud that it's more than lived up to its initial promise: delivering simple, error-free, scalable high density connectivity management."
Go!Foton CTO Dr. David Z. Chen commented, "Today, we're excited to announce that we've taken our original vision for this trailblazing platform even further. Through the addition of a field replaceable or reconfigurable adapter arm that allows combining any adapter type – including LC, SC, SN, CS, MDC, and MPO -- on the same cassette, PEACOC now provides network operators with the freedom to easily configure their own patch panels on the fly. This new and improved PEACOC with reconfigurable spreadable adapter arms is 100% backward-compatible with existing PEACOC deployments."
Go!Foton will be demonstrating the new PEACOC extension arm at Booth #3714 of the 2022 Optical Fiber Conference (OFC) taking place through March 10 at the San Diego Convention Center.
About Go!Foton: Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the data center and telecom markets with solutions including its Platform with Enhanced Access for Compact Optical Connectors (PEACOC®), a groundbreaking technology that has revolutionized the way network operators manage the increasingly complex world of optical connectivity. The company also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.
