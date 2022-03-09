Lenovo Delivers Future-Ready IT Infrastructure for Midsize Companies

New and easy-to-use edge-to-cloud solutions enable business growth

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) LNVGY introduced newly customized IT infrastructure solutions for midsize businesses, with a complete series of easy-to-use solutions and services to help them achieve intelligent transformation and grow their business. Designed to help growing businesses, the suite of edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions includes new server, storage and service offerings that help organizations easily overcome resource limitations, optimize for remote work and accelerate innovation.

Midsize businesses make up the majority of the worldwide economy and workforce, with 70 percent projected by IDC to significantly increase their IT spend by 2026. As digital transformation continues to accelerate globally, growing businesses must be able to quickly adapt to ever-changing market demands, achieve faster deployment, seamlessly manage resources and reduce security risks. Today, many organizations face limitations in IT staffing, skills and funding, creating barriers to infrastructure transformation. Lenovo's new purpose-built cloud and on-prem server-based solutions provide reliable infrastructure and proven expertise that improves workforce productivity and allows businesses to start small, remain competitive and grow.

"As the global digital transformation continues, the right IT infrastructure and services are at the heart of every business, unlocking intelligence that expands opportunities and fuels growth," said Kamran Amini, Vice President and General Manager of Server & Storage, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "Working with our broad system of channel partners and solution providers, Lenovo's new IT infrastructure solutions and TruScale services for midsize businesses are optimized to help organizations improve customer service, accelerate sales and roll out next-generation applications so they can grow their business now and well into the future."

Future-Ready Transformation with Flexible IT

Leveraging Lenovo's optimized servers, storage and services, companies can unlock more value and accelerate growth with remote work and hybrid cloud solutions. Lenovo's expanded portfolio features new single-socket ThinkSystem V2 Servers, newly enhanced Lenovo TruScale Infinite Storage and a range of award-winning services.

With robust reliability, the new ThinkSystem V2 servers provide a flexible, energy efficient and low-noise solution for constrained spaces inside and outside the data center. The new single-socket ThinkSystem ST50 V2, ST250 V2 and the SR250 V2 servers offer companies simple solutions that are easily tailored for running their business, including support for business-critical applications in retail, manufacturing and financial services. In combination with ThinkSystem servers, the Lenovo ThinkSystem DM5100F storage system is an award-winning affordable, feature-rich all-flash SAN storage solution that adapts to new workloads over time, allowing businesses to start small and grow, as well as manage data from the edge to the cloud.

"As Lenovo services handles our infrastructure management, we now devote more resources to building new digital services for clients," said Pedro Ramirez, CEO of STGT. "With Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services, we are becoming a more agile company, delivering higher-quality services to clients while significantly reducing our costs. In the years ahead, the Lenovo solution will help us to achieve sustainable growth."

Management Made Easy

Lenovo helps customers efficiently and simply manage their data and infrastructure solutions, using the built-in Lenovo XClarity management software. With Lenovo XClarity, companies have an easy-to-use dashboard that can standardize, simplify and automate IT management tasks, enabling systems to be configured in as little as three minutes and preventing up to 90 percent of service calls.

For companies that have remote and branch offices, enabling remote work is challenging. Lenovo TruScale for Hosted Desktops enables remote workers to be productive with enhanced security from anywhere. To make it even easier, Lenovo offers Professional Services Tokens, which can be purchased for hourly increments of IT technical expertise and service support.

Enhanced Recovery and Protection

Historically, 43 percent of cyberattacks target small and midsize businesses1. Of those that experience a security breach or cyberattack, nearly 60 percent go out of business2. Lenovo's solutions for business continuity help reduce the risk of downtime. Lenovo offers ThinkSystem V2 servers with ThinkShield Security and award-winning ThinkSystem DM storage solutions with built-in automatic ransomware protection. For example, with Lenovo's backup and recovery solution, businesses can help better protect themselves from security risks, data loss and unforeseen disruptions.

As the digital evolution continues, growing businesses have an opportunity to ready their IT infrastructure for the future so they can be more competitive today and tomorrow. Working with the industry's most trusted global channel partners, Lenovo offers easy-to-use infrastructure solutions for growing businesses. From affordability and flexibility to global delivery and support, Lenovo solutions improve productivity and promote new ways to work in an evolving business world.

Learn more here about this customized midsize IT infrastructure solution.

1 https://cybersecurity-magazine.com/10-small-business-cyber-security-statistics-that-you-should-know-and-how-to-improve-them/

2 https://www.inc.com/joe-galvin/60-percent-of-small-businesses-fold-within-6-months-of-a-cyber-attack-heres-how-to-protect-yourself.html

