Curricula Partners with Drata to Automate Security Awareness Training Compliance

Organizations can now integrate their Drata account with Curricula to automate security awareness training evidence requirements for SOC 2 and other compliance frameworks.

Curricula, the fun security awareness company, today announced their partnership with Drata, a next-gen security and compliance automation platform, to streamline security awareness training. The new integration syncs Curricula and Drata to automate employee training evidence collection including dates, times, and completion certificates for compliance reporting.

"Drata continues to push the bar for our customers' security and compliance programs and looks to partner with companies that do the same," said Drata CEO and Co-Founder Adam Markowitz. "Curricula's self-service platform is a great choice to help our fast-growing SaaS customers build a foundational security education program."

Security awareness training is a critical foundation for the controls and policies companies implement when building a SOC 2 compliance program. Leading IT and information security professionals understand that to defeat the threat of phishing attacks leading to ransomware, an engaging employee training program is needed for the organization.

"When I met Adam and the Drata team, I immediately recognized their values aligned with Curricula. Our combined mission is to help organizations go above and beyond checking the box and move towards creating highly effective security outcomes," said Curricula's CEO, Nick Santora. "If you're already using Drata for compliance automation, security awareness training just became a whole lot easier to manage."

In just a few clicks, Drata customers can get started for free with Curricula's simple training platform for up to 1,000 employees. Curricula includes a library of fun security awareness content, gamified phishing simulator, custom content creator, compliance reports, plus a dedicated episode to teach employees about SOC 2.

"Curricula's security awareness training creates a fun and positive learning experience for every employee, regardless of their expertise," said Ross Hosman, CISO of Drata. "I've implemented Curricula at several organizations, including Drata, and it has a long-lasting impact toward a security-minded culture with memorable takeaways on how to defend against common cyber threats."

To learn more about Curricula's SOC 2 training with Drata, visit Curricula.com/Drata.

ABOUT CURRICULA

Founded in 2015, Curricula is a fun security awareness training platform that uses story-based learning to communicate cyber risk to employees. Curricula's mission is to fix boring security awareness programs by empowering employees to defend themselves against hackers. For more information visit Curricula.com.

ABOUT DRATA

Drata is on a mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, companies streamline SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR compliance through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection. For more information, visit Drata.com.

