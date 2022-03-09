Seaport Global Launches New Brand

New Branding Better Reflects the Firm's Vision, Strategic Direction and Global Capabilities

Seaport Global Holdings LLC ("Seaport Global"), an independent institutional sales and trading powerhouse, has launched its new global brand, including a refreshed brand identity and refined brand strategy.

"Our new brand strategy captures our vision, reflects who we are and helps us communicate what we do," said Michael Meagher, CEO. "We provide one of the most robust distribution networks, worldwide. Our business success is based on our global team coming together in our clients' best interests. That's the core of our brand strategy and the concept we will communicate through this launch."

The new brand will be used across all Seaport Global Securities LLC offices and select affiliates, uniting them behind a consistent brand identity.

Michael Meyer, Head of Global Sales and Trading, provided further insight, "As a diverse team, we pride ourselves on our creativity, professionalism and tenacity. We listen to our clients and bring them new ideas to grow their business. We work seamlessly across all asset classes, focusing on fixed income, equity derivatives and corporate finance. Everything we do and say will reinforce this professional message."

Explained Meyer, "Our new brand enables us to look ahead, with forward-thinking messaging and a renewed focus on the value that we provide to our clients every day. The new brand identity and brand strategy are now featured on our Seaport Global website and all firm communications."

About Seaport Global

Seaport Global Holdings LLC is a leading capital markets firm, providing robust sales, trading and research services and the resources of a full-service investment bank. Seaport Global combines its extensive knowledge, solid relationships and deep distribution platform to serve its clients' most unique business requirements. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices across the US and Europe. Visit www.seaportglobal.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005108/en/