Seaport Global Launches New Brand

New Branding Better Reflects the Firm's Vision, Strategic Direction and Global Capabilities
Seaport Global Holdings LLC ("Seaport Global"), an independent institutional sales and trading powerhouse, has launched its new global brand, including a refreshed brand identity and refined brand strategy.
"Our new brand strategy captures our vision, reflects who we are and helps us communicate what we do," said Michael Meagher, CEO. "We provide one of the most robust distribution networks, worldwide. Our business success is based on our global team coming together in our clients' best interests. That's the core of our brand strategy and the concept we will communicate through this launch."
The new brand will be used across all Seaport Global Securities LLC offices and select affiliates, uniting them behind a consistent brand identity.
Michael Meyer, Head of Global Sales and Trading, provided further insight, "As a diverse team, we pride ourselves on our creativity, professionalism and tenacity. We listen to our clients and bring them new ideas to grow their business. We work seamlessly across all asset classes, focusing on fixed income, equity derivatives and corporate finance. Everything we do and say will reinforce this professional message."
Explained Meyer, "Our new brand enables us to look ahead, with forward-thinking messaging and a renewed focus on the value that we provide to our clients every day. The new brand identity and brand strategy are now featured on our Seaport Global website and all firm communications."
About Seaport Global
Seaport Global Holdings LLC is a leading capital markets firm, providing robust sales, trading and research services and the resources of a full-service investment bank. Seaport Global combines its extensive knowledge, solid relationships and deep distribution platform to serve its clients' most unique business requirements. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices across the US and Europe. Visit www.seaportglobal.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005108/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.