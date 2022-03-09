Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021

Tidewater Inc. TDW announced today revenue for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021, of $105.2 million and $371.0 million, respectively, compared with $91.9 million and $397.0 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. Tidewater's net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021, were $37.9 million ($0.92 per share) and $129.0 million ($3.14 per share), respectively, compared with $29.2 million ($0.72 per share) and $196.2 million ($4.86 per share), respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. Included in the net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2021 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit loss expense, inventory obsolescence, loss on debt extinguishment and severance expenses totaling $26.2 million and $28.4 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2021 of $11.7 million ($0.28 per common share) and a net loss for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 of $100.6 million ($2.45 per common share). Included in the net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guarantee obligation, inventory obsolescence and severance expenses totaling $6.2 million and $130.6 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2020 of $23.1 million ($0.57 per common share) and a net loss for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 of $65.6 million ($1.63 per common share).

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "After a strong fourth quarter of 2021 supported by improving global industry fundamentals, I am excited to announce that we have simultaneously announced in a separate release an agreement to acquire Swire Pacific Offshore, a leading global owner of 50 OSVs with a significant presence in West Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This acquisition adds a significant number of newer, larger PSVs and AHTSs to our fleet, provides for meaningful synergy opportunities, maintains balance sheet strength and liquidity, and better positions Tidewater to increase earnings and free cash flow generation from the improving offshore supply vessel market.

"In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue increased 13.8% over the third quarter, driven by six additional vessels working during the quarter as well as increases in the global average day rate and global utilization. The global average day rate moved up approximately $300 per day, driven by improvements in the Americas and West Africa regions, and the slight global utilization increase was driven by improvements in the Middle East region.

"Since the first quarter of 2021, the low point in the pandemic driven portion of the offshore downturn that began in 2014, quarterly revenue increased 26.0%, and recurring vessel level cash gross margin increased from 24.7% to 29.1%. This substantial margin improvement is a function of an improving vessel supply and demand balance, a reduction in the pandemic cost burdens and a reduction in stacked vessel costs.

"The fourth quarter of 2021 demonstrated noteworthy consolidated revenue growth, margin expansion and average day rate improvement in a quarter in which typical seasonal factors lower the overall results, which reflects the fundamental improvements taking place in our industry.

"From a geographic perspective, all of our operating regions saw sequential quarterly revenue growth, with our West Africa and Americas regions up 14.5% and 13.5%, respectively. In West Africa, the revenue improvement, which has begun to rebound from the pandemic, was driven by the increase in average active vessel count of 3, and an increase in the average day rate of $490 per day, or 5.7%. In the Americas, the revenue improvement was driven by an increase in the average active vessel count of 1 and an $861 per day, or 6.3%, increase in the average day rate.

"Complementing the revenue increases in West Africa, vessel operating margin in the region increased 7.2 percentage points to 31.6%. Also in West Africa, during the first quarter of 2022 we bought our partner's 51% ownership stake in our Angolan joint venture. This transaction will allow us to consolidate this business going forward and enable us to grow our West Africa operations from Angola as the recovery there continues to unfold.

"During the fourth quarter, we closed on the previously announced $175.0 million senior secured notes issuance as well as a new $25.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility. In addition, we established a $30.0 million "at-the-market" ("ATM") equity issuance facility, which we established for the principal purpose of repurchasing Jones Act Warrants from time to time. At the end of the fourth quarter, there were no outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility and no ATM shares were issued or Jones Act Warrants repurchased during the quarter. We ended the year with $154.3 million of cash which includes $4.0 million of long-term restricted cash and total liquidity of $179.3 million inclusive of the availability under our revolving credit facility.

"As we look forward into 2022, our conviction continues to build around the fundamental and long-term improvements taking shape in our industry and for our business. The factors that drove the improvement in the fourth quarter are in their initial stages of development and we continue to see these factors driving demand for our business through the remainder of 2022 and beyond. The pace of tendering activity and capital spending increases by the global E&P industry, sustained by consistently strong and resilient commodity prices, continue to support a strengthening demand outlook. Additionally, vessel supply continues to tighten, which has been evident in the large vessel classes over the past few quarters, and is now also reflected by the quickly reducing supply of easy-to-reactivate ships in the mid-sized vessel classes. Furthermore, we remain encouraged by the pricing discipline our industry is exhibiting on a global basis. While the first quarter is typically the slowest of the year due to seasonality, the combination of the fundamental supply and demand factors described supports our view that 2022 will yield significantly improved operational and financial results."

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of December 31, 2021, the company also has the following in the money warrants.

Common shares outstanding 41,307,617 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 635,663 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 559,125 Total 42,502,405

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 100,428 $ 87,830 $ 361,569 $ 386,174 Other operating revenues 4,747 4,029 9,464 10,864 Total revenues 105,175 91,859 371,033 397,038 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 71,187 63,397 261,814 268,780 Costs of other operating revenues 228 342 2,231 3,405 General and administrative 17,641 16,992 68,516 73,447 Depreciation and amortization 28,288 30,681 114,544 116,709 Long-lived asset impairments and other 13,476 6,475 15,643 74,109 Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit) 1,400 (600 ) 400 52,981 Affiliate guarantee obligation — — — 2,000 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (53 ) (80 ) 2,901 (7,591 ) Total costs and expenses 132,167 117,207 466,049 583,840 Operating loss (26,992 ) (25,348 ) (95,016 ) (186,802 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 582 (2,880 ) (369 ) (5,245 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (1,625 ) 164 (3,322 ) 164 Dividend income from unconsolidated companies — — — 17,150 Interest income and other, net 1,426 144 1,605 1,228 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (11,100 ) — (11,100 ) — Interest and other debt costs, net (3,417 ) (5,984 ) (15,583 ) (24,156 ) Total other expense (14,134 ) (8,556 ) (28,769 ) (10,859 ) Loss before income taxes (41,126 ) (33,904 ) (123,785 ) (197,661 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (3,047 ) (4,477 ) 5,875 (965 ) Net loss (38,079 ) (29,427 ) (129,660 ) (196,696 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (145 ) (180 ) (691 ) (454 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (37,934 ) $ (29,247 ) $ (128,969 ) $ (196,242 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.92 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (3.14 ) $ (4.86 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.92 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (3.14 ) $ (4.86 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 41,280 40,604 41,009 40,355 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 41,280 40,604 41,009 40,355

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, except share and par value data) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,037 $ 149,933 Restricted cash 1,240 2,079 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $1,948 and $1,516 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 86,503 112,623 Due from affiliates, less allowance for credit losses of $72,456 and $71,800 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 70,134 62,050 Marine operating supplies 12,606 15,876 Assets held for sale 14,421 34,396 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,731 11,692 Total current assets 342,672 388,649 Net properties and equipment 688,040 780,318 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 40,734 56,468 Other assets 24,334 25,742 Total assets $ 1,095,780 $ 1,251,177 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,788 $ 16,981 Accrued costs and expenses 51,734 52,422 Due to affiliates 61,555 53,194 Current portion of long-term debt — 27,797 Other current liabilities 23,865 32,785 Total current liabilities 157,942 183,179 Long-term debt 167,885 164,934 Other liabilities and deferred credits 68,184 79,792 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 41 41 Additional paid-in-capital 1,376,494 1,371,809 Accumulated deficit (677,900 ) (548,931 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2,668 (804 ) Total stockholders' equity 701,303 822,115 Noncontrolling interests 466 1,157 Total equity 701,769 823,272 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,095,780 $ 1,251,177

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net loss $ (38,079 ) $ (29,427 ) $ (129,660 ) $ (196,696 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in supplemental executive retirement plan pension liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively (763 ) (2,011 ) (763 ) (2,309 ) Change in pension plan minimum liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0, and $0, respectively 4,720 101 4,235 1,741 Total comprehensive loss $ (34,122 ) $ (31,337 ) $ (126,188 ) $ (197,264 )

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Twelve Months Twelve Months Ended Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (129,660 ) $ (196,696 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 73,223 73,030 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 41,321 43,679 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 3,171 3,961 Provision for deferred income taxes (1,287 ) 1,224 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net 2,901 (7,591 ) Affiliate credit loss impairment expense 400 52,981 Affiliate guarantee obligation — 2,000 Long-lived asset impairments and other 15,643 74,109 Loss on debt extinguishment 11,100 — Stock-based compensation expense 5,638 5,117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Trade and other receivables 26,120 (2,606 ) Changes in due to/from affiliate, net (123 ) 11,949 Accounts payable 3,807 (10,520 ) Accrued expenses (688 ) (17,551 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (27,282 ) (33,271 ) Other, net (9,278 ) 4,171 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,006 3,986 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 34,010 38,296 Additions to properties and equipment (8,951 ) (14,900 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 25,059 23,396 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of long-term debt 172,375 — Principal payments on long-term debt (198,918 ) (98,080 ) Debt extinguishment premium (7,781 ) — Debt issuance and modification costs (5,737 ) — Tax on share-based award (953 ) (828 ) Other — (857 ) Net cash used in financing activities (41,014 ) (99,765 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (949 ) (72,383 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 155,225 227,608 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 154,276 $ 155,225

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 13,747 $ 21,235 Income taxes 19,013 13,018

Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at December 31, 2021 and 2020 includes $4.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, in long-term restricted cash.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In Thousands) Twelve Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 41 1,371,809 (548,931 ) (804 ) 1,157 $ 823,272 Total comprehensive loss — — (128,969 ) 3,472 (691 ) (126,188 ) Amortization of share based awards — 4,685 — — — 4,685 Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 41 1,376,494 (677,900 ) 2,668 466 $ 701,769 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 40 1,367,521 (352,526 ) (236 ) 1,611 $ 1,016,410 Total comprehensive loss — — (196,242 ) (568 ) (454 ) (197,264 ) Adoption of credit loss accounting standard — — (163 ) — — (163 ) Issuance of common stock 1 (1 ) — — — — Amortization of share based awards — 4,289 — — — 4,289 Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 41 1,371,809 (548,931 ) (804 ) 1,157 $ 823,272

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Vessel revenues: Americas $ 27,882 28 % $ 32,068 36 % $ 102,151 28 % $ 126,676 33 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 26,862 27 % 25,042 29 % 102,537 29 % 97,133 25 % Europe/Mediterranean 22,501 22 % 15,775 18 % 80,914 22 % 83,602 22 % West Africa 23,183 23 % 14,945 17 % 75,967 21 % 78,763 20 % Total vessel revenues $ 100,428 100 % $ 87,830 100 % $ 361,569 100 % $ 386,174 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 39,715 40 % $ 36,760 42 % $ 148,171 41 % $ 156,624 41 % Repair and maintenance 11,502 11 % 8,027 9 % 40,970 11 % 31,213 8 % Insurance 517 1 % 1,447 2 % 1,815 1 % 7,195 2 % Fuel, lube and supplies 6,405 6 % 6,221 7 % 25,557 7 % 29,113 7 % Other 13,048 13 % 10,942 12 % 45,301 12 % 44,635 12 % Total vessel operating costs 71,187 71 % 63,397 72 % 261,814 72 % 268,780 70 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 29,241 29 % $ 24,433 28 % $ 99,755 28 % $ 117,394 30 %

Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.

The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ (2,909 ) (3 )% $ 1,496 2 % $ (11,270 ) (3 )% $ 4,944 1 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 1,126 1 % (3,456 ) (4 )% (1,174 ) (0 )% (5,935 ) (1 )% Europe/Mediterranean (4,095 ) (4 )% (4,543 ) (5 )% (16,968 ) (5 )% (8,629 ) (2 )% West Africa (1,139 ) (1 )% (8,493 ) (9 )% (16,985 ) (5 )% (27,508 ) (7 )% Other operating profit 4,519 4 % 3,686 4 % 7,233 2 % 7,458 2 % (2,498 ) (3 )% (11,310 ) (12 )% (39,164 ) (11 )% (29,670 ) (7 )% Corporate expenses (A) (9,671 ) (9 )% (8,243 ) (9 )% (36,908 ) (10 )% (35,633 ) (9 )% Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net 53 0 % 80 0 % (2,901 ) (1 )% 7,591 2 % Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (1,400 ) (1 )% 600 0 % (400 ) (0 )% (52,981 ) (13 )% Affiliate guarantee obligation — 0 % — 0 % — 0 % (2,000 ) (1 )% Long-lived asset impairments and other (13,476 ) (13 )% (6,475 ) (7 )% (15,643 ) (4 )% (74,109 ) (19 )% Operating loss $ (26,992 ) (26 )% $ (25,348 ) (28 )% $ (95,016 ) (26 )% $ (186,802 ) (47 )%

Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include stock-based compensation of $1.4 million and $5.6 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes stock-based compensation of $1.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include $0.2 million and $1.2 million, of one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include $0.3 million and $1.5 million, in one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 100,428 $ 91,634 $ 88,514 $ 80,993 $ 87,830 Other operating revenues 4,747 767 1,439 2,511 4,029 Total revenues 105,175 92,401 89,953 83,504 91,859 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 71,187 65,344 64,263 61,020 63,397 Costs of other operating revenue 228 355 581 1,067 342 General and administrative (A) 17,641 18,045 16,787 16,043 16,992 Depreciation and amortization 28,288 27,980 28,549 29,727 30,681 Long-lived asset impairments and other 13,476 2,167 — — 6,475 Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit) 1,400 — (1,000 ) — (600 ) (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (53 ) 74 932 1,948 (80 ) Total operating costs and expenses 132,167 113,965 110,112 109,805 117,207 Operating loss (26,992 ) (21,564 ) (20,159 ) (26,301 ) (25,348 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 582 (523 ) 422 (850 ) (2,880 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (1,625 ) 100 52 (1,849 ) 164 Interest income and other, net 1,426 148 8 23 144 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (11,100 ) — — — — Interest and other debt costs, net (3,417 ) (3,681 ) (3,944 ) (4,541 ) (5,984 ) Total other expense (14,134 ) (3,956 ) (3,462 ) (7,217 ) (8,556 ) Loss before income taxes (41,126 ) (25,520 ) (23,621 ) (33,518 ) (33,904 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (3,047 ) 887 6,026 2,009 (4,477 ) Net loss (38,079 ) (26,407 ) (29,647 ) (35,527 ) (29,427 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (145 ) (149 ) (185 ) (212 ) (180 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (37,934 ) $ (26,258 ) $ (29,462 ) $ (35,315 ) $ (29,247 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.92 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.72 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.92 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 41,280 41,132 40,899 40,716 40,604 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 41,280 41,132 40,899 40,716 40,604 Vessel operating margin $ 29,241 $ 26,290 $ 24,251 $ 19,973 $ 24,433 Note (A) One-time restructuring and integration related costs $ 221 $ 112 $ 795 $ 103 $ 291

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,037 $ 127,414 $ 131,157 $ 131,858 $ 149,933 Restricted cash 1,240 24,092 20,284 9,061 2,079 Trade and other receivables, net 86,503 86,015 90,229 99,865 112,623 Due from affiliates, less allowances 70,134 68,217 64,922 62,474 62,050 Marine operating supplies 12,606 13,335 15,404 15,676 15,876 Assets held for sale 14,421 17,891 17,214 31,214 34,396 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,731 13,129 15,953 13,594 11,692 Total current assets 342,672 350,093 355,163 363,742 388,649 Net properties and equipment 688,040 709,324 731,659 754,707 780,318 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 40,734 40,510 40,372 46,648 56,468 Other assets 24,334 23,146 24,539 23,833 25,742 Total assets $ 1,095,780 $ 1,123,073 $ 1,151,733 $ 1,188,930 $ 1,251,177 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,788 $ 18,042 $ 16,189 $ 14,622 $ 16,981 Accrued costs and expenses 51,734 52,133 50,532 48,466 52,422 Due to affiliates 61,555 59,571 59,759 56,356 53,194 Current portion of long-term debt — 140,995 7,355 18,201 27,797 Other current liabilities 23,865 29,139 28,825 35,003 32,785 Total current liabilities 157,942 299,880 162,660 172,648 183,179 Long-term debt 167,885 14,139 148,612 148,337 164,934 Other liabilities and deferred credits 68,184 74,442 80,723 79,234 79,792 Equity: Common stock 41 41 41 41 41 Additional paid-in-capital 1,376,494 1,375,215 1,373,727 1,372,846 1,371,809 Accumulated deficit (677,900 ) (639,966 ) (613,708 ) (584,246 ) (548,931 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,668 (1,289 ) (1,082 ) (875 ) (804 ) Total stockholders' equity 701,303 734,001 758,978 787,766 822,115 Noncontrolling interests 466 611 760 945 1,157 Total equity 701,769 734,612 759,738 788,711 823,272 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,095,780 $ 1,123,073 $ 1,151,733 $ 1,188,930 $ 1,251,177 Supplemental information Due from related parties, net of due to related parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ 8,579 $ 8,646 $ 5,163 $ 6,118 $ 8,856