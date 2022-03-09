Global Route Optimization Software Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Alphabet, Caliper and Nomadia Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Route Optimization Software Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the route optimization software market and it is poised to grow by $4.52 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

The reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

This report on the route optimization software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advanced route optimization strengthening shippers, LSPs, and carriers, uninterrupted fast services, and a large return on investment.

The route optimization software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies real-time reporting as one of the prime reasons driving the route optimization software market growth during the next few years. Also, real-time reporting, helps distributors and companies organize their delivery processes, and optimal routes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

AMCS Group

Aptean Group of Companies

BluJay Solutions Inc.

Caliper Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

FLS GmbH

IFS World Operations AB

Microlise Group Plc

Nomadia

OptimoRoute Inc.

ORTEC B.V

Prism Visual Software Inc.

PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG

Route4MeInc.

Routific Solutions Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Wise Systems Inc.

This report on the route optimization software market covers the following areas:

Route optimization software market sizing

Route optimization software market forecast

Route optimization software market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

11 Appendix

