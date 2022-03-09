United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market Forecasts 2022-2027: A US$ 399 Billion Market by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market is expected to reach US$ 399.88 Billion by 2027.

Corporate Events & Seminars account for the Maximum Events Share

On the basis of type, the United States events industry includes Music concerts, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions & Conferences, Corporate Events & Seminars, and others. Corporate Events & Seminars hold the largest market share, owing to the rise in the number of corporate companies coupled with frequent seminars and events conducted by them.

Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a rise in online corporate seminars and online events. Furthermore, based on age group, the 21-40 age groups are more involved and participate in various events like sports events, music concerts, exhibitions, festivals, etc. Music concerts attract most of the 21-40 age group population, especially the youth and middle-aged individual's preference for rap and hip-hop music concerts. As per the research findings, the United States Conferences, Concert and Event Industry is likely to grow with a CAGR of 7.76% from 2021-2027.

United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market Size was US$ 255.31 Billion in 2021

By revenue source, United States events, conferences, concert industry classified into ticket, sponsorship, and others. With sponsorships, many foremost organizations increase their brand visibility by engaging customers to make a powerful command and also reach out to potential customers to boost sales. Moreover, sponsoring an event increases reach among potential buyers and customers, which drives sales.

United States Conferences, Concert and Event industry Key Players:

The United States event market is fragmented as there are various players such as Mixhalo Inc, Live Nation Worldwide, Inc., Ticket City, Inc., Bizzabo, Eventbrite, InEvent, Inc and Ticket Falcon. Further mergers and acquisitions have expanded the competition catering to an intense rivalry in the United States event industry.

The report is segmented as follows:

Type:

Music Concert

Festivals

Sports

Exhibitions & Conferences

Corporate Events & Seminar

Others

Revenue Source

Tickets

Sponsorship

Others

Organizers

Corporate

Sports

Education

Entertainment

Others

Age Group

Below 20 Years

21-40 Years

Above 40

Company Analysis:

Mixhalo Inc

Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.

Ticket City, Inc.

Bizzabo

Eventbrite

InEvent, Inc

Ticket Falcon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5oeg5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005507/en/