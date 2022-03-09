United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market Forecasts 2022-2027: A US$ 399 Billion Market by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market is expected to reach US$ 399.88 Billion by 2027.
Corporate Events & Seminars account for the Maximum Events Share
On the basis of type, the United States events industry includes Music concerts, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions & Conferences, Corporate Events & Seminars, and others. Corporate Events & Seminars hold the largest market share, owing to the rise in the number of corporate companies coupled with frequent seminars and events conducted by them.
Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a rise in online corporate seminars and online events. Furthermore, based on age group, the 21-40 age groups are more involved and participate in various events like sports events, music concerts, exhibitions, festivals, etc. Music concerts attract most of the 21-40 age group population, especially the youth and middle-aged individual's preference for rap and hip-hop music concerts. As per the research findings, the United States Conferences, Concert and Event Industry is likely to grow with a CAGR of 7.76% from 2021-2027.
United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market Size was US$ 255.31 Billion in 2021
By revenue source, United States events, conferences, concert industry classified into ticket, sponsorship, and others. With sponsorships, many foremost organizations increase their brand visibility by engaging customers to make a powerful command and also reach out to potential customers to boost sales. Moreover, sponsoring an event increases reach among potential buyers and customers, which drives sales.
United States Conferences, Concert and Event industry Key Players:
The United States event market is fragmented as there are various players such as Mixhalo Inc, Live Nation Worldwide, Inc., Ticket City, Inc., Bizzabo, Eventbrite, InEvent, Inc and Ticket Falcon. Further mergers and acquisitions have expanded the competition catering to an intense rivalry in the United States event industry.
The report is segmented as follows:
Type:
- Music Concert
- Festivals
- Sports
- Exhibitions & Conferences
- Corporate Events & Seminar
- Others
Revenue Source
- Tickets
- Sponsorship
- Others
Organizers
- Corporate
- Sports
- Education
- Entertainment
- Others
Age Group
- Below 20 Years
- 21-40 Years
- Above 40
Company Analysis:
- Mixhalo Inc
- Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.
- Ticket City, Inc.
- Bizzabo
- Eventbrite
- InEvent, Inc
- Ticket Falcon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5oeg5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005507/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.