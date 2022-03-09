Global Cut Flowers Market to Reach $43.8 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cut Flowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cut Flowers estimated at US$30.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Rose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chrysanthemum & Gerbera segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Cut Flowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Carnation Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Carnation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -
- Afriflora Sher
- Danziger Group
- DOS GRINGOS, LLC
- Dummen Orange
- Esmeralda Farms
- Flamingo Horticulture Ltd
- Florance Flora
- Florensis Flower Seeds UK Ltd
- Karen Roses Company
- Marginpar BV
- MultiFlora
- Native Floral Group
- Oserian
- Rosebud Limited
- Selecta Cut Flowers S.A.U.
- Washington Bulb Co., Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Coronavirus Outbreak Adversely Impacts Flowers Market
- Pandemic Drives Negative Trend in Global GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022
- An Introduction to Cut Flowers
- Cultivation of Cut Flowers
- Types of Fresh Cut Flowers
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Global Production of Cut Flowers: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019
- Global Cut Flowers Export Value Breakdown by Country (in %): 2019
- Netherlands: The Hub of Flower Trade Faces Hardships Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Cut Flowers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cut Flower Industry: Varied Applications Drive Market Growth
- Rising Demand for Cut Flowers for Decorative Purposes
- Cultural Trend Towards Gifting Flowers to Support Market Growth
- Health Benefits of Cut Flowers Presents Favorable Outlook
- Medicinal Properties of Flowers Drive Demand for Cut Flowers
- Focus on Aromatherapy & Natural Therapies Fuels Demand for Essential Oils, Driving Cut Flowers Market
- Global Aromatherapy Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Organic Cut Flowers Gain Prominence
- Growing Role of E-Commerce Platform in Driving Cut Flower Sales
- Global E-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019 through 2025
- European Floral Market Breakdown of Value Sales (in %) by Distribution Channel: 2020E
- Innovative Packaging Solutions Drive Growth of Cut Flower Packaging Market
- Researchers Look to Increase Shelf Life of Cut Flowers
- Environmental Impact of Cut-Flower Industry
- Cut Flower Business Raises Risk of Chemical Pollution
- Slow Flowers Come to Force Amidst Calls for Lower Sourcing of Flowers
- Sustainability Gains Prominence in Cut Flowers Industry
- Marketing Initiatives Considerably Impact Sales Prospects of Cut Flowers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wj1y0x
