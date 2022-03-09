Global Integrated Traffic System Market Report 2021: A $41.06 Billion Industry - Size, Market Share, Applications, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies, 2019-2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Integrated Traffic System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global integrated traffic systems market was valued at US$ 21.98 Bn in 2020 and is anticipated to grow to US$ 41.06 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

For decades, the proliferating complexities of urban traffic has been forcing city planners and government authorities to find smarter ways to control the traffic. Government authorities are inclined towards traffic management solutions that improve mobility by reducing traffic congestion, ensure road safety and above all limits serious environmental damage due to increased pollution.

Systematic improvements in traffic management is one of the prominent solutions to address the on-going challenge of urban dependence on transport. Integrated traffic system aims at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of traffic system.

Traffic Monitoring to Dominate; Traffic Control set to Register Maximum Growth throughout the Forecast Period

Based on application, the global integrated traffic system market is categorized into traffic monitoring, traffic operation and traffic control. Traffic Monitoring, being one of the most important application is dominant and is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period.

This is due to the information gathered by the use of traffic monitoring systems, providing benefits including road safety, real-time traffic observation, and reducing vehicle related crimes among others. It helps in avoiding illegal driving practices, tracking and penalizing based on vehicle registration number.

Lack of state-of-the-art transport infrastructure in both developed and developing economies are propelling the development of new and advanced technologies. In contrast, traffic control systems provides advanced solutions to improve traffic flow in the urban areas.

Through optimum usage of transport infrastructure, traffic control systems such as advanced traffic light controllers and parking systems among others, are providing more efficient utilization of mobility networks, improved traffic safety and reduced environmental impact. As a result of these factors, the integrated traffic systems market growth is bolstered.

Europe Dominates followed by North America; Asia Pacific Touted to Register Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

In 2021, Europe was the largest value contributing region to the global integrated traffic system market trailed by North America. Europe is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

This is due to the presence of state-of-the-art infrastructure and the early adoption of technology in countries such as Germany, the U.K. among others. In contrast, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register fastest growth during the forecast period on the back of large investments made by multiple organizations, rapid urbanization among others.

The demand for integrated traffic systems in Asia Pacific is propelled due to rising emphasis on safety and focus on emission free environment in developing countries such as China, and India.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the study include

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Citilog SA

Cubic Corporation

Siemens

EFKON India pvt. Ltd.

Imtac LLC

Intelvision Technologies Ltd.

Iteris Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Savari Inc.

Thales Group S.A

TransCore LP

Swarco Holding

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global ITS Market Snapshot

2.2. Global ITS Market, by Offerings, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global ITS Market, by Application, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global ITS Market, by Component, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global ITS Market, by Geography, 2020 (US$ Bn)

3. Global ITS Market Analysis

3.1. Global ITS Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.5.1. Market Positioning of the Leading Manufacturers

3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted

4. Global Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) Market Value, by Offerings, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.1.1. ITS Market Value, by Offerings, 2019 & 2029 (Value %)

4.2. Services

4.3. Solutions

5. Global Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) Market Value, by Application, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.1.1. ITS Market Value, by Application, 2019 & 2029 (Value %)

5.2. Traffic Monitoring

5.3. Traffic Operation

5.4. Traffic control

6. Global Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) Market Value, by Component, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis

6.1.1. ITS Market Value, by Component, 2019 & 2029 (Value %)

6.2. Sensors

6.3. Video Vehicle Detection

6.4. Display Board

6.5. Surveillance Camera

6.6. Radar

6.7. Others (Interface boards, Smart traffic lights)

7. North America Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.1. North America ITS Market Value, by Offerings, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.1.1. Services

7.1.2. Solutions

7.2. North America ITS Market Value, by Application, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.2.1. Traffic Monitoring

7.2.2. Traffic Operation

7.2.3. Traffic control

7.3. North America ITS Market Value, by Component, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.3.1. Sensors

7.3.2. Video Vehicle Detection

7.3.3. Display Board

7.3.4. Surveillance Camera

7.3.5. Radar

7.3.6. Others (Interface boards, Smart traffic lights)

7.4. North America ITS Market Value, by Country, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.4.1. U.S.

7.4.1.1. U.S. ITS Market Value, by Offerings, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.4.1.2. U.S. ITS Market Value, by Application, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.4.1.3. U.S. ITS Market Value, by Component, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.4.2. Rest of North America

7.4.2.1. Rest of North America ITS Market Value, by Offerings, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.4.2.2. Rest of North America ITS Market Value, by Application, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

7.4.2.3. Rest of North America ITS Market Value, by Component, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

8. Europe Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

9. Asia Pacific Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

10. Rest of World Integrated Traffic Systems (ITS) Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Bn)

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aembgn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005521/en/