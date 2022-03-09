Global Automotive LiDAR Report: Company Profiles of Aurora, Continental, Innoviz, Luminar, Quanergy, Valeo and Velodyne - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive LiDAR, 2021 - Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the race toward deployment of self-driving vehicles picks up momentum and the levels of autonomous driving increase, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are demanding better sensors that can harmonize and achieve surround vision, giving an autonomous vehicle full visibility of its environment.

Numerous sensors are already available and in use by OEMs that provide advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features and a certain level of driving autonomy.

Even though most OEMs are at present staying away from light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for various reasons, the publisher concludes that they will shift to include LiDAR features in their sensor suites for autonomous driving level 3 (L3) and above.

LiDAR solutions are known for their ability to view and perceive surrounding objects in all weather and light conditions.

LiDAR systems cover various parameters, depending on the technology used:

Key factors for success in the LiDAR segment include range, accuracy, resolution, data, and power consumption.

New LiDAR developers are coming up with different solutions and changing the dynamics of the LiDAR value chain, leading to its

compression and collaborations between Tier I suppliers (Tier Is) and OEMs.

New technologies such as optical phased array (OPA) and frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) are creating disruptions by forcing OEMs and Tier I to move away from traditional micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology.

As LiDAR technology progresses, economies of scale and lower cost sensors are possible. The initial company to do so will gain

first-mover advantage and likely penetrate the mass market with low-cost LiDAR solutions.

The publisher independently plotted the top 7 companies in this analysis. The report reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each company based on its strengths, opportunities, and market positioning.

Company Profiles:

Aurora

Continental

Innoviz

Luminar

Quanergy

Valeo

Velodyne

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sj2pz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005518/en/