Global Automotive LiDAR Report: Company Profiles of Aurora, Continental, Innoviz, Luminar, Quanergy, Valeo and Velodyne - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive LiDAR, 2021 - Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the race toward deployment of self-driving vehicles picks up momentum and the levels of autonomous driving increase, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are demanding better sensors that can harmonize and achieve surround vision, giving an autonomous vehicle full visibility of its environment.
Numerous sensors are already available and in use by OEMs that provide advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features and a certain level of driving autonomy.
Even though most OEMs are at present staying away from light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for various reasons, the publisher concludes that they will shift to include LiDAR features in their sensor suites for autonomous driving level 3 (L3) and above.
LiDAR solutions are known for their ability to view and perceive surrounding objects in all weather and light conditions.
LiDAR systems cover various parameters, depending on the technology used:
- Key factors for success in the LiDAR segment include range, accuracy, resolution, data, and power consumption.
- New LiDAR developers are coming up with different solutions and changing the dynamics of the LiDAR value chain, leading to its
- compression and collaborations between Tier I suppliers (Tier Is) and OEMs.
- New technologies such as optical phased array (OPA) and frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) are creating disruptions by forcing OEMs and Tier I to move away from traditional micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) technology.
- As LiDAR technology progresses, economies of scale and lower cost sensors are possible. The initial company to do so will gain
- first-mover advantage and likely penetrate the mass market with low-cost LiDAR solutions.
The publisher independently plotted the top 7 companies in this analysis. The report reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each company based on its strengths, opportunities, and market positioning.
Company Profiles:
- Aurora
- Continental
- Innoviz
- Luminar
- Quanergy
- Valeo
- Velodyne
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1sj2pz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005518/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.