Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market to 2027 - by Component, Application, End-use and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Two-Wheeler Logistics Market, By Component, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global two-wheeler logistics market was valued at USD 334.2 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 461.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period.

Increasing demand through last mile delivery coupled with the shifting customer expectation towards more attractive offer like free shipping are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative, rising traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicles increased scope of adoption for two-wheeler, and government policies focusing on electrification of two-wheeler leading to battery infrastructure evolution are also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, increase labour cost and shifting customer preferences towards automated delivery & restriction on volume of goods are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand through last mile delivery

Last mile delivery is the last part of the supply chain operations. This is a product's way from a warehouse to the end-customer's doorstep. This last step is one of the most critical steps and should be managed well for ensuring speedy shipping. To ensure speedy shipping, demand for two-wheeler logistics is increasing rapidly for the last mile delivery. Hence, this factor is expected to boost the market growth.

Companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative

Using two-wheelers for logistics is a cheaper alternative as compared to using larger vehicles. Companies have started to switch to using two-wheelers so that they can save on operations and logistics' cost. Furthermore, adoption of battery-operated two-wheelers is also increasing in the market, which further reduces the cost of using two-wheelers for logistics' purposes. Hence, companies switching to cheaper delivery alternative is expected to boost the market growth.

The global Two-wheeler Logistics market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Two-wheeler Logistics Market?

Segments Overview:

The global Two-wheeler Logistics market is segmented the component, application, and end use.

By Component,

Motorcycle

Moped

The moped segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.5% over the forecast period owing to their increasing adoption as they allow easy storage and transport of goods, as compared to motorcycles.

By Application,

Food

Retail

Groceries

Mail

Logistics

The retail segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021 owing to the increasing demand of two-wheeler logistics in retail sector. The groceries segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period owing to the rising number of online grocery stores globally.

By End Use,

B2C

B2B

The B2C segment is expected to account for the fastest growth rate of around 5.7% over the projected period owing to the rising preference for omnichannel as well as organized shopping.

Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the global Two-wheeler Logistics market is divided into North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia, and Rest of the World.

The North America region is estimated to generate the highest revenue of around USD 140 million by 2027 owing to the presence of major market players in the region. The Europe region is expected to hold a market opportunity of around USD 30 Million during 2021 to 2027 owing to the growing e-commerce industry in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Stuart

GogoX

Shippify

Bringg

Lalamove

Budbee

Blu couriers

Deliverect

Instabox

Roadie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia5cye

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005520/en/