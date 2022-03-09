Global Lawful Interception Market Forecast to 2026, by Component, Network, Mediation Device, Type of Interception, End User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Lawful Interception Market by Component (Solution and Services), Network (Fixed Network and Mobile Network), Mediation Device, Type of Interception (Active, Passive, and Hybrid), End User (Government and LEA), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lawful Interception Market size is expected to grow USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period.

Lawful interception is the legally sanctioned official access to private communications, such as telephone calls or email messages. It is a security process that enables LEA and government agencies to perform electronic surveillance on an individual authorized by judicial or administrative order. To implement the lawful intercept process, certain legislation and regulations require SPs and ISPs to support authorized electronic surveillance. Interception of the data of a particular individual and organization is possible through lawful interception, with pre-approval by the government, and thereby complying with the international standards and national and international standards. Countries around the world are drafting and enacting laws to regulate lawful interception procedures; standardization groups are creating lawful interception technology specifications.

The regulatory mandates for lawful interception have evolved over the years. Most countries in the world share the view that legal interception must be standards-based to achieve interoperability and smooth cooperation between the legal authorities and operators and between the other legal forces of different countries. The international standards enable lower costs of products and ensure adequate data protection.

The report segments the Lawful Interception Market by component, network, network technology, communication content, mediation device interface, type of interception, end-user and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the Lawful Interception Market.

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Lawful Interception of the Internet

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Lawful Interception

5.2.1.3 Rise in Cybercrimes in the Time of Digitalization

5.2.1.4 Rise in Dissident Activities and Terrorism

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Legal Obligations Related to Information Security, Human Rights, and Privacy

5.2.2.2 Protection and Secrecy of the Intercepted Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Law and Procedures for the Interception of Phone and Computer Data

5.2.3.2 Law Enforcement Monitoring Facility Against Criminal Activities

5.2.3.3 Lawful Interception in 5G Networks

5.2.3.4 Improved Network Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lawful Interception - a Legal Requirement of a CSP

5.2.4.2 Changing Communication Patterns Expanding the Scope of Monitoring

5.2.4.3 Surveillance of Applications

5.2.4.4 Cross-Frontier Regulatory Frameworks

5.2.4.5 Lawful Interception in Over-The-Top Services

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Market Dynamics

5.4 Regulatory Impact

5.5 Use Cases

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

