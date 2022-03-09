MediaTek Captures 46 Percent Share in Android Tablet Apps Processors, Says Strategy Analytics

Tablet Apps Processor Shipments Decelerate but ASPs Show Strength
According to Strategy Analytics, the global tablet applications processor (AP) market declined 14 percent in unit terms but grew 8 percent in revenue terms in Q3 2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005247/en/
Tablet Applications Processor Market Share Q3 2021: $887M; Source: Strategy Analytics HCT Service (March 2022) (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to this Strategy Analytics' Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, "Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q3 2021: Shipments Decelerate", Apple, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet AP revenue share rankings in Q3 2021.
- Apple maintained its tablet AP market share leadership with a 60 percent revenue share, followed by Intel with 13 percent and MediaTek with 10 percent.
- X86-based tablets accounted for 12 percent of total tablet APs shipped in Q3 2021.
- Cellular-integrated APs (3G/4G/5G) accounted for one-third of tablet AP shipments.
- Tablet AP ASPs grew 25 percent year-on-year, driven by an increased mix of premium APs and supply constraints.
Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, commented, " After the revival in 2020 and early part of 2021, the tablet applications processor (AP) shipments declined year-on-year for the second straight quarter in Q3 2021. However, shipments fared better and grew 11 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3 2019). Foundry capacity constraints cost opportunity in Q3 2021 as some vendors such as Apple prioritized smartphones over tablets. Despite weak shipments, the AP market saw robust growth in average selling prices (ASP), driven by an increased mix of premium tablet APs."
Mr. Kundojjala continued, "Except for MediaTek, all other tablet applications processor (AP) vendors saw their AP shipments decline year-on-year in Q3 2021. MediaTek, driven by increased traction with leading Android tablet OEMs, captured 46 percent of the Android tablet AP market during the quarter. Strategy Analytics believes that MediaTek is well-situated to continue its tablet AP momentum into 2022."
Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
#SA_Components
Suggested Tweet: Tablet apps processor market Q3 2021: MediaTek captures 46 percent share in the Android tablet applications processor (AP) market. Except for MediaTek, all other tablet AP vendors saw their shipments decline. #TabletAppsProcessor #AP #StrategyAnalytics
About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.
For more information about Strategy Analytics
Service Name: Handset Component Technologies
Service Name: RF and Wireless Component Service
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005247/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.