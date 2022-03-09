MediaTek Captures 46 Percent Share in Android Tablet Apps Processors, Says Strategy Analytics

Tablet Apps Processor Shipments Decelerate but ASPs Show Strength

According to Strategy Analytics, the global tablet applications processor (AP) market declined 14 percent in unit terms but grew 8 percent in revenue terms in Q3 2021.

Tablet Applications Processor Market Share Q3 2021: $887M; Source: Strategy Analytics HCT Service (March 2022) (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to this Strategy Analytics' Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, "Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q3 2021: Shipments Decelerate", Apple, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet AP revenue share rankings in Q3 2021.

Apple maintained its tablet AP market share leadership with a 60 percent revenue share, followed by Intel with 13 percent and MediaTek with 10 percent.

-based tablets accounted for 12 percent of total tablet APs shipped in Q3 2021. Cellular-integrated APs (3G/4G/5G) accounted for one-third of tablet AP shipments.

accounted for one-third of tablet AP shipments. Tablet AP ASPs grew 25 percent year-on-year, driven by an increased mix of premium APs and supply constraints.

Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, commented, " After the revival in 2020 and early part of 2021, the tablet applications processor (AP) shipments declined year-on-year for the second straight quarter in Q3 2021. However, shipments fared better and grew 11 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3 2019). Foundry capacity constraints cost opportunity in Q3 2021 as some vendors such as Apple prioritized smartphones over tablets. Despite weak shipments, the AP market saw robust growth in average selling prices (ASP), driven by an increased mix of premium tablet APs."

Mr. Kundojjala continued, "Except for MediaTek, all other tablet applications processor (AP) vendors saw their AP shipments decline year-on-year in Q3 2021. MediaTek, driven by increased traction with leading Android tablet OEMs, captured 46 percent of the Android tablet AP market during the quarter. Strategy Analytics believes that MediaTek is well-situated to continue its tablet AP momentum into 2022."

