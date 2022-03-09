Kanverse Partners With UiPath to Bring Zero-Touch Document Processing to Enterprise Business Processes

Kanverse is now a UiPath Advanced Technology Partner and empowers users with hyperautomation for manual document processing workflows
Kanverse.ai, a Hyperautomation company, today announced it is an Advanced Technology Partner with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, bringing zero-touch document processing to UiPath customers with up to 99.5% extraction accuracy (Watch Now). In addition, Kanverse is now live on the UiPath Marketplace, and customers can seamlessly install and deploy Kanverse across their business environments.
UiPath customers can directly upload documents to Kanverse for processing. Kanverse's multi-stage artificial intelligence (AI) engine then recognizes, classifies, and comprehends the documents and extracts data with up to 99.5% accuracy. In addition, Kanverse provides UiPath users with a powerful user interface to visualize the extracted data and enables users to make real-time adjustments to the document. It also helps workers visualize when it encounters errors while processing documents and validating business rules through the error analytics dashboard.
Kanverse AI helps users detect malicious activities and prevent fraudulent activities with the fraud analytics dashboard and provides a collaboration platform for AP and cross-functional teams. In addition, Kanverse has built-in role-based access control capabilities to recognize and mask Personally Identifiable Information (PII) information across different document categories.
"Remote work, labor shortages, and distributed workforce have created a strong demand for organizations to automate their document processing workflows and transactions and to relieve their workforce from processing mundane and repetitive tasks so they could do more value-added, productive tasks. Together, Kanverse's Intelligent Document Processing and the UiPath's enterprise automation platform bring comprehensive automation and exceptional user experience to our joint customers," said Karan Yaramada, CEO and founder of Kanverse.ai.
The UiPath platform is helping organizations around the world become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. It addresses the automation lifecycle by leveraging process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to determine what to automate, which is key to scaling automation across the enterprise with speed and efficiency. This enables more sophisticated automations with AI capabilities such as document understanding and provides sophisticated analytics to measure the business impact of automation. This pervasive ‘automation first' approach is proven to be both substantial and transformative and is allowing everyone – from robotic process automation (RPA) developers and testers to citizen developers and business users – to collaborate and put automation at the center of everyday work.
Witness game-changing innovation today with the UIPath+Kanverse solution. Turbocharge productivity, save operations costs by up to 80%, and reduce document processing cycle times by up to 98% with Kanverse IDP.
To learn more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.
About Kanverse.ai
Kanverse.ai, a Hyperautomation company, offers a suite of AI-powered products. Key offerings include AP Invoice Automation and Insurance Document Processing products. Kanverse supports various use cases across the enterprise to remove bottlenecks, streamline business processes, and minimize manual touchpoints across document processing heavy workflows. Learn more at: https://www.kanverse.ai/
