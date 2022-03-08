RBB BANCORP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RBB Bancorp on Behalf of RBB Bancorp Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB Bancorp" or the "Company") RBB on behalf of RBB Bancorp stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether RBB Bancorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 18, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced the abrupt departure of Tammy Song, the EVP and Chief Lending Officer of RBB Bancorp's wholly owned subsidiary Royal Business Bank.

Four days later, on February 22, 2022, RBB Bancorp announced its President and CEO (Alan Thian) would take a leave of absence, effective immediately, pending an internal investigation being conducted by a special committee of the Company's board of directors.

On this news, RBB Bancorp's stock price declined by $2.69 per share, or approximately 10.45%, from $25.75 to $23.06 over two trading days.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RBB Bancorp shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

