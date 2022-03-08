VIRGIN GALACTIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Virgin Galactic Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ("Virgin Galactic" or the "Company") SPCE on behalf of Virgin Galactic stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Virgin Galactic has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 2, 2022, news outlets reported on the filing of a shareholder lawsuit alleging that former Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role at the Company to sell some 10 million shares of stock for $315 million before abruptly resigning from the Company's Board of Directors in February 2022.

On this news, Virgin Galactic's stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 12.42%, to close at $8.25 per share on March 3, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Virgin Galactic shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

