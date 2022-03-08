Logistics Property Co. Celebrates International Women's Day with the Appointment of Elena Daniel as Senior Vice President, Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Daniel brings 20 years of industrial and commercial real estate expertise to lead ESG

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) announces the appointment of Elena Daniel as Senior Vice President and Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in celebration of International Women's Day. Daniel is a significant addition to LPC's growing team of employees comprised of more than 40 percent females or those from diverse backgrounds.

In the newly created role, Daniel will be responsible for implementing ESG strategies across the company, including launching net zero carbon operations, and improving asset energy efficiencies. She will continue to expand LPC's renewable energy solutions as well as work on identifying smart building technologies. Her additional responsibilities include growing the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program, ensuring employee health and safety, enhancing supply chain management, and strengthening governance policies.

"As a logistics owner, investor and developer, LPC is committed to ESG, as well as the responsibility we have to benefit society as a whole," said Jim Martell, CEO of Logistics Property Company. "We continue to focus, train and execute on our DEI commitments, not only because it's the right thing to do, but because different values and perspectives make us all smarter, stronger and richer."

"Elena brings innovative and solutions-oriented ESG leadership to our company, which will guide us closer toward delivering positive social and environmental impact for all stakeholders," Martell added.

"I am thrilled to join Logistics Property Company. I will be focused on further integrating ESG throughout the organization and producing strong, quantifiable results by delivering world-class sustainability initiatives, engagement, and communications, with the talented LPC team," Elena Daniel stated.

"In 2022 and beyond, ESG will continue to have a significant impact across the built environment," said Ryan Phelan, Head of Asset Management at Logistics Property Company. "LPC is deeply committed to ensuring we adapt a net zero transition plan and provide our investors and stakeholders with informed, transparent disclosures about our performance."

Elena brings over two decades of experience in industrial and commercial real estate as a former Director of ESG for CP Group, Vice President of ESG and Corporate Affairs for CenterPoint Properties, and Vice President of Media and Analytics for Lendlease.

Elena earned her Master of Business Administration from Roosevelt University. She has her Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, a senior leadership certificate from INSEAD – Business School of the World in collaboration with Cornell University and attended executive courses at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. She was recognized as a 2020 Environmental + Energy Leader 100 honoree for her contributions to the industrial market through innovative environmental solutions.

Elena is a member of the ULI's Greenprint Center for Building Performance, Illinois Green Alliance, and the Social Enterprise Alliance (SEA) and works with St. Jude Children's Hospital and the YMCA.

