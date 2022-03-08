KADOKAWA's Official Online Stores to Open on amiami.com and goodsmileus.com!

In order to allow fans living around the world to purchase official Japanese merchandise such as anime, comics, light novels, games, etc. with peace of mind, as well as to deliver premium items and items with special bonuses, which are hard to purchase overseas, to as many fans as possible, KADOKAWA CORPORATION (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; representative: Takeshi Natsuno; hereinafter referred to as KADOKAWA) will be opening two official online shops, EJ ANiME STORES (hereinafter EJAS), this spring. The new EJAS will be made in partnerships with Oh-ami Inc. (headquartered in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; representative: Natsuki Kanasaka) and GOOD SMILE COMPANY, INC. (headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; representative: Takanori Aki).
By opening EJAS stores in two leading overseas online shopping sites, KADOKAWA will be able to ship its merchandise to 246 countries and regions around the world, making it able to deliver official merchandise to more areas than ever before. Over the past year, demand has risen overseas for Japanese anime, especially in North America. KADOKAWA will continue to promote the EJAS brand in order to respond to fans' needs, contribute to the sale of merchandise, and increase overseas sales of its anime, comics, and light novels.
In addition, EJAS plans to sell an exquisite lineup of products centered on special sets of official figure products that come with special bonuses exclusive to KADOKAWA's official online shops.
*The products available may differ depending on the store.
Details for the New Stores
[EJ ANiME STORE in amiami Opening on March 8, 2022]
amiami.com is an overseas e-commerce site run by Oh-ami Inc., which also manages amiami.jp, one of the largest hobby product online shops selling a wide variety of figures and anime merchandise in Japan. It delivers products directly from Japan to customers around the world with its own logistics set-up, and the site has the support of many hobby fans all over the world.
(URL) https://ejanimestore.amiami.com/
[EJ ANiME STORE in Good Smile US Scheduled to Open on March 16, 2022 in the US local time]
goodsmileus.com is an online store operated by the GOOD SMILE COMPANY Group in Los Angeles, California. It delivers a wealth of collectible items centered on Japanese pop culture to fans across the United States.
(URL) https://goodsmileus.com/ej-anime-store
EJ ANiME STORE is an official online store brand of KADOKAWA CORPORATION, where people living outside Japan can purchase official merchandise for Japanese anime, comics, light novels, and games.
EJ refers to "Entertainment Japan", in hopes to deliver Japanese entertainment abroad.
We offer a variety of genuine products with high added value based on the keywords "limited-edition sales" and "overseas exclusive extras", such as figurines, pillow-covers, products with exotic Japanese designs and much more.
In addition, the EJ ANiME STORE ( https://ejanimestore.com/ ), which has been open since January 2020, will cease to accept new orders at noon on Monday, February 28, 2022. The service will end entirely at noon on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Overview of KADOKAWA CORPORATION
KADOKAWA CORPORATION develops a wide range of entertainment including publishing, videos, games, Web services, education, merchandising, actual events, and business for inbound customers. By advancing digital transformation with our new employee working style Activity Based Working (ABW), KADOKAWA CORPORATION implements a global media mix strategy, focusing on stable Intellectual Property (IP) creation and delivering it to the world in a variety of forms.
https://group.kadokawa.co.jp/global/
