Deborah Pratt Burns, Founder, Literacy to Legacy Mentors and Burns Communications, Honored as Fairfield, Connecticut's 2022 Alignable Local Business Person of the Year

Alignable the largest online referral network for small businesses in North America, has announced the results of its national search for leaders who have gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities as they strive to recover.

Today, Alignable has chosen Deborah Pratt Burns, founder, Literacy to Legacy Mentors, LLC, and Burns Communications, LLC as Fairfield, Connecticut's 2022 Alignable Business Person of the Year! Burns is one of 2,539 winners nationwide, one of forty Connecticut local winners.

This year marks Alignable's 4th annual contest. It is open to Alignable.com members and is the company's most popular competition, marking a 64% increase in participation over 2021. In all, 2,500+ small business owners were elected by their peers. Each winner is selected not only by the number of votes and testimonials they receive but also on their ongoing service and leadership.

During the contest, which ran from January 10 to February 11, 2022, more than 160,000+ votes and 32,000+ testimonials were received, praising thousands of local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year of skyrocketing inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, and COVID variants.

"In our tight-knit community, you always get more than you give," said Burns, "And the challenges we've all encountered have compelled many of us to offer support to our peers struggling to keep their businesses afloat. While I am thrilled and honored to receive this esteemed award, it's really a testament to our entire community."

In celebration of International Women's Day, Burns has launched her new Business and Brand Marketing Communications Consulting Packages https://literacytolegacymentors.net/consulting-packages designed to help clients' businesses and brands to become more visible and relevant and increase market share. The new offering leverages her experience as a recognized and sought-after Brand and Business Strategist and Business Accelerator, builder of profitable six- and seven-figure revenue companies and brands, and successful private investor.

Alignable's President and Co-Founder, Venkat Krishnamurthy said, "This has been a fun and rewarding contest. Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities, and they ought to get way more recognition. Friendly competition aside, this contest generated some incredible peer testimonials (32,000+), showing exactly why small business owners are stronger together."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006422/en/