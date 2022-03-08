Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC today announced the appointment of Stephen P. Marsh and Daniel A. Rodrigues as directors of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (the "Company") effective March 8, 2022. Each of Messrs. Marsh and Rodrigues currently serve as directors of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Enterprise Bank & Trust ("EB&T").
In addition, the Company announced that, pursuant to the retirement policy of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), Ms. Judith S. Heeter, current member of the Board, has advised the Board that she will be retiring from the Board and will not stand for re-election as a member of the Board. Ms. Heeter's retirement will be effective at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Ms. Heeter currently serves as the Chairperson of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board, and as a member of the Board's Executive and Risk Committees, and will retire from these roles when she retires from the Board.
"We are excited to add Steve and Dan to our Board of Directors," said John S. Eulich, Chairman of the Board. "Each brings significant experience with EB&T to the Company's Board of Directors and impressive skills. Steve's deep level of understanding of the financial services industry combined with his risk management experience in the areas of credit management and regulatory compliance together with Dan's operations and technologies experience will complement and further enhance the skills and perspectives represented on our Board, which we believe is essential for effective strategic planning and value creation for our shareholders."
Mr. Eulich continued, "I also want to thank Judy for her years of service to the Company, our Board and our shareholders. Judy has been an important contributor to the Board and a steward for all of our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board, we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors."
Stephen P. Marsh
Mr. Marsh has served as Chairperson and Director of the Company's bank subsidiary, EB&T, since 2008. Mr. Marsh previously served as the Executive Vice President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EB&T from 2008 until 2014; and Executive Vice President, Chairman and Chief Credit Officer from 2014 until his retirement in April 2016. Mr. Marsh also served as the President of EB&T from 2006 to 2008 and President of Commercial Banking at EB&T from 2003 to 2006. Prior to joining EB&T, Mr. Marsh served as president and senior loan officer of Southwest Bank from 1992 to 2003. Mr. Marsh serves on the board of directors and finance committee of Loyola Academy and previously served on the board of St. Joseph's Institute for the Deaf, Unity Health Services and the University City Planning Commission.
Daniel A. Rodrigues
Mr. Rodrigues has served as executive partner at Hidden Creek Equity since February 2019. Mr. Rodrigues has also served as a member of EB&T's Board of Directors and a member of EB&T's Operations and Technology committee since May 2016. Previously, Mr. Rodrigues served as the vice president and general manager of KLX Aerospace Solutions from May 2016 to April 2017. Mr. Rodrigues also previously served as chief operating officer for Herndon Products, Inc. from January 2008 to May 2016. Mr. Rodrigues also serves as executive chairperson at JGB Enterprises, Inc. and serves on the Dean's Advisory Board of Parks College.
About Enterprise Financial Services Corp
Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC, with approximately $13.5 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. EB&T, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices throughout the country. EB&T offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of EB&T, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "EFSC." Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006407/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.