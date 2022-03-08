Lendio Welcomes Trisha Price, CPO of Pendo & Former Chief Product Officer at nCino, To Its Board of Directors

Price, a Top 25 Women Leaders in FinTech nominee, brings 20 years of experience in financial services and technology

Lendio, the nation's leading small business financial solutions marketplace, has welcomed Trisha Price to its Board of Directors. Price is the current Chief Product Officer at Pendo, a company that provides a SaaS solution that helps company's deliver software solutions users love through actionable product analytics, guides and in-app messaging.

Before her current position at Pendo, Price was the Chief Innovation/ Product Officer at nCino, where she drove new product strategy from ideation to execution, and oversaw the alignment of nCino's technology vision and business strategy. She helped guide the company to a successful IPO in July 2020 and played a vital role in the growth, development and ongoing innovation of the nCino Bank Operating System®.

Price has spent nearly 25 years working in financial services and technology, where she has held numerous senior leadership positions at Primatic Financial as well as large enterprises including Fannie Mae and John Hancock. She also received the recognition of one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in FinTech of 2021.

"We are thrilled to add Trisha as an Independent Director on our board. Trisha's market and operational insights have already proven invaluable for Lendio," said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. "Her experience building and scaling FinTech products and leading sales teams, plus her vast network of financial and technology professionals, will ensure we have the guidance we need to take Lendio to the next level."

Price received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from North Carolina State University and a Master of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies, Software Engineering from Harvard. She lives with her family in North Carolina and enjoys time on the water and playing with her sons.

"I am ecstatic to join the incredible board of directors at Lendio," said Price. "I believe in Lendio's vision to help small business owners access capital in a much more efficient way. I've also been extremely impressed with the automated lending platform Lendio has built for financial institutions and non-bank lenders. I look forward to working with Brock and the rest of the Lendio team of directors."

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation's leading small business financial solutions provider. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio's loan marketplace enables small business owners to access funding options from over 75 financial service providers, nationwide To date, Lendio has facilitated more than 330,000 small business loans for more than $12 billion in total funding, including $9.8 billion in PPP loan approvals as part of government COVID-19 relief. In addition to creating access to small business capital, Lendio offers time-saving financial SaaS products designed to streamline business operations. Lendio is a values-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America's smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund—provides a microloan to low-income entrepreneurs around the world. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.'s Best Workplaces three years in a row. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com

