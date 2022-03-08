INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amryt Pharma plc ("Amryt" or the "Company") AMYT investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2022, Amryt disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") stating that the Company's New Drug Application for its Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB") treatment, Oleogel-S10, could not be approved in its current form. The FDA "asked Amryt to submit additional confirmatory evidence of effectiveness for Oleogel-S10 in EB."

On this news, Amryt's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.15, or 14.2%, to close at $6.98 per ADS on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Amryt securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

