INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Clariant AG (CLZNY) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Clariant AG ("Clariant" or the "Company") CLZNY investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 14, 2022, Clariant disclosed that it would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results due to an internal "investigation into accounting matters related to the booking of provisions and accruals during the financial years 2020 and 2021." Specifically, the investigation "is reviewing whether employees incorrectly booked those provisions and accruals, with the aim of steering the Company's results to meet internal and external targets."

On this news, Clariant's stock fell $3.47, or 14.6%, to close at $18.26 per share on February 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

