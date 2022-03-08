INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Lexicon" or the "Company") LXRX investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2022, Lexicon issued a press release announcing the voluntary withdrawal of the Company's New Drug Application for its glucose regulation drug, sotagliflozin, in order to correct a technical issue with the submission that had been recently identified by the Company.

On this news, Lexicon's stock price fell $0.78, or 27.37%, to close at $2.07 per share on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

