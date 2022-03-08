Dr. Andreas Amrein Joins Advanced Clinical to Lead Global Development and Expansion in APAC, Europe and Canada

Advanced Clinical, a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey, is pleased to announce that Dr. Andreas Amrein has joined the Executive Team as Senior Vice President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Japan as well as Managing Director for Europe and Canada.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006375/en/
Dr. Andreas Amrein, Senior Vice President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Japan as well as Managing Director for Europe and Canada, Advanced Clinical (Photo: Business Wire)
Dr. Amrein will be instrumental to the organization's continued expansion and strengthening of Advanced Clinical's current operations into the APAC region, which include offices in Singapore, Australia and Japan. He'll also oversee development and expansion opportunities for additional locations across Europe and Canada, complementing the company's existing footprint inclusive of 10 office locations in Europe as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
With over 20 years of international leadership experience, Dr. Amrein has led many teams and organizations across over 30 geographies, including Fortune 100 companies (Novartis, Abbott and Shire) and dynamic start-ups.
"From my specialization in rapid commercial expansions, launches, transformations, partnerships and more across Asia and around the globe, I look forward to leveraging my knowledge to help Advanced Clinical further establish quality operations internationally," said Dr. Amrein.
"We are excited to have Andreas on our team as we continue to expand into the APAC region and Japan," said Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. "Andreas will be instrumental in accelerating business growth as we diversify our global clinical programs and elevate our clinical strategy for the clients and patients we serve. After our successful entry into the region in 2021 combined with additional APAC office openings planned for 2022, Andreas will undoubtedly help elevate our presence across the APAC, European and Canadian regions as a global leader in clinical research, FSP and strategic resourcing services."
About Advanced Clinical
Advanced Clinical is a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey. Our goal is to improve the lives of all those touched by clinical research – approaching each opportunity with foresight, character, resilience and innovation. Based on decades of experience, we help our clients achieve better outcomes by conducting candid conversations and anticipating potential issues through our customized solutions. Visit our website to learn more: www.advancedclinical.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006375/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.