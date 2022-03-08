Dr. Andreas Amrein Joins Advanced Clinical to Lead Global Development and Expansion in APAC, Europe and Canada

Advanced Clinical, a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey, is pleased to announce that Dr. Andreas Amrein has joined the Executive Team as Senior Vice President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Japan as well as Managing Director for Europe and Canada.

Dr. Amrein will be instrumental to the organization's continued expansion and strengthening of Advanced Clinical's current operations into the APAC region, which include offices in Singapore, Australia and Japan. He'll also oversee development and expansion opportunities for additional locations across Europe and Canada, complementing the company's existing footprint inclusive of 10 office locations in Europe as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.

With over 20 years of international leadership experience, Dr. Amrein has led many teams and organizations across over 30 geographies, including Fortune 100 companies (Novartis, Abbott and Shire) and dynamic start-ups.

"From my specialization in rapid commercial expansions, launches, transformations, partnerships and more across Asia and around the globe, I look forward to leveraging my knowledge to help Advanced Clinical further establish quality operations internationally," said Dr. Amrein.

"We are excited to have Andreas on our team as we continue to expand into the APAC region and Japan," said Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. "Andreas will be instrumental in accelerating business growth as we diversify our global clinical programs and elevate our clinical strategy for the clients and patients we serve. After our successful entry into the region in 2021 combined with additional APAC office openings planned for 2022, Andreas will undoubtedly help elevate our presence across the APAC, European and Canadian regions as a global leader in clinical research, FSP and strategic resourcing services."

