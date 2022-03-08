Manufacturing AI Provider BISTelligence Inks Deal With Silicon Valley's Edge Automation Leader, Adapdix

BISTelligence, a leading supplier of manufacturing AI analytics solutions and services for high-tech and industrial manufacturers announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Adapdix, a leading provider of edge automation software that combines autonomous control with its innovative DataMesh technology to create substantial manufacturing efficiencies and major cost savings for manufacturers.
BISTelligence will sell and support Adapdix' solutions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Seoul, South Korea, BISTelligence has established a significant footprint in APAC built over 21 years. The company's strong customer base, deep business relationships, and proven technology expertise in developing AI analytics solutions for high-tech and industrial customers provides a significant advantage for Adapdix. Based in Silicon Valley and founded in 2015, Adapdix offers edge computing-based solutions that integrate AI/ML technologies to create a fast, secure, and scalable platform for data collection, integration, and autonomous control on the edge at millisecond speeds.
"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Adapdix in which we will bring the unmatched value of the Adapdix-BISTelligence portfolio to manufacturers in South Korea, Japan, China and Southeast Asia," commented W.K. Choi, CEO of BISTelligence. "Adapdix' highly innovative EdgeOps™ platform with a rich set of data integration capabilities is a gamechanger for customers in APAC."
"We are excited about our partnership with BISTelligence, an established and respected company in Asia that strengthens our technology portfolio and greatly expands our global footprint," said Anthony Hill, CEO, Adapdix. "We can now expand the adoption of our EdgeOps™ platform to help APAC customers put their data to work and realize the full power of AI – vastly reduced production costs, and invaluable data insights that will accelerate their digital transformation journey."
About BISTelligence
BISTelligence is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea with operations throughout Asia. 200+ employees around the world are focused on delivering leading-edge, data collection, data analytics solutions and consulting services that empowers manufacturers and their engineers to generate significant insights that eliminates unscheduled production stoppages caused by machine failures. By integrating the latest cloud, AI and IIoT technologies with its highly differentiated AI applications and mAI services, BISTelligence helps manufacturers achieve continuous optimization of plant and asset operations everywhere. For more information, visit www.bistelligence.ai
About Adapdix
Adapdix provides an innovative software platform for enterprises that optimizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the edge. The company's customer centric EdgeOps platform built on DataMesh technology enables autonomous systems that increases uptime of equipment, reduces supply chain and logistics costs, and increases remote worker productivity. Founded in 2015, Adapdix is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit www.adapdix.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006388/en/
