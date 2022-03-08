CytoImmune to Present New Preclinical Data Highlighting Potential of Novel TRACK-NK Cell Therapies as Treatments for both Solid Tumors and Hematologic Malignancies

Data to be presented during late breaker poster sessions at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

CytoImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of natural killer cell-based cancer therapies, today announced that the company will present preclinical data from its FLT3 CAR-NK cell program for acute myeloid leukemia and its TRACK-NK™ program for non-small cell lung cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans.

CytoImmune is leveraging proprietary, robust and well-characterized NK cell expansion and engineering technologies to advance its tumor-reactive natural killer (TRACK-NK™) cell therapies for patients with cancer. The cells are engineered to directly attack cancer cells and broadly stimulate both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system through IL-15 secretion, enabling the potential for potent and specific tumor killing.

"The pioneering work of our founders has enabled the creation of dual-mechanism immunotherapy agents that have the potential to treat a broad range of cancers, including difficult to treat cancers such as AML and NSCLC," said Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CytoImmune. "We look forward to presenting updated data from two of our NK-cell based programs, which we believe further support their potential to offer best-in-class NK cell activation with broad immune stimulation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors or hematologic malignancies."

Abstract Title: LB102. Off-the-shelf cord blood FLT3 CAR-NK cells for immunotherapy of acute myeloid leukemia

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 1

Session Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, from 1:30p.m. to 5:00p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 18

Abstract Title: LB211. Tumor-reactive and anti-PD-L1 co-stimulated killer cells (TRACK-NK) for immunotherapy of non-small cell lung cancer

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2

Session Date & Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 9:00a.m. to 12:30p.m. ET

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 18

About CytoImmune

CytoImmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to utilize the power of the patient's immune system to eliminate cancer cells. The company is advancing a differentiated pipeline of "off-the-shelf" natural killer (NK) cell therapies, using proprietary, robust and well-characterized NK cell expansion and engineering technologies that are designed to provide effector cell therapy with broad immune stimulation, to enable effective tumor killing in both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit Cytoimmune.com.

