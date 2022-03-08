Granite Removes Large Boulder Blocking Popular Route to Lake Tahoe

Granite's GVA Nevada Region responded to a roadway emergency on US Highway 50 near Echo Summit where a gigantic boulder slid, blocking traffic in and out of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The boulder, estimated to be 45-feet-wide by 25-feet-tall and described as being the size of a semi-truck, slid onto US-50 on Thursday, March 3 closing the roadway. Caltrans contacted Granite Project Manager Dan Caldwell, and Granite crews were dispatched on Friday, March 4 at 5:30 a.m. to assist with the cleanup effort.
Caltrans crews drilled and blasted, breaking the rock into smaller pieces. Granite utilized an excavator, loader, and an excavator with a hammer attachment to off-haul the debris, ultimately allowing Caltrans to open the roadway safely. Granite is also providing 24-7 onsite monitors to monitor the slope for any movement. Monitors include traffic control flaggers and an operated loader. If they see any rock fall, they can react, stop traffic safely, clean up the fallen debris and contact Caltrans personnel.
"Caltrans contacted Granite to assist in the cleanup effort, and our crews responded without hesitation," describes Caldwell. "Despite working for hours through a snowstorm to clear the rock debris, our crews worked safely and swiftly to open the roadway to through traffic as quickly as possible."
Granite is currently performing emergency repairs following last summer's Caldor Fire which burned in the same area where the rock slid.
