Drive Shack Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Drive Shack Inc. DS announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market-open on Friday, March 11, 2022. A copy of the press release and earnings supplement will be posted to the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.driveshack.com.
In addition, management will host a live conference call and webcast that morning starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-342-8591 (from within the U.S.) or 1-203-518-9713 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and referencing conference ID: DSQ421.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.driveshack.com.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 11, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 18, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 1-800-839-2486 (from within the U.S.) or 1-402-220-7223 (from outside of the U.S.).
About Drive Shack Inc.
Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.
