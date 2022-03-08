Ahead of Management Participation at the UBS Consumer Conference, Kontoor Brands Reaffirms 2022 Outlook, Provides Detail on H1'22 Quarterly Outlook and European Business

KTB management, including President, CEO and Chair of the Board, Scott Baxter; CFO, Rustin Welton; and Vice President of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, Eric Tracy, are scheduled to participate at the UBS Consumer Conference tomorrow, March 9 th , 2022

The Company reaffirms its 2022 outlook provided in its March 1 st , 2022 earnings release, including: 2022 Revenue is expected to approximate $2.7 billion; up high single digits versus FY 2021; 2022 GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.65 to $4.75 H1'22 Revenue is expected to increase at a low teens rate compared to last year

Additionally, the Company provides greater detail on its first half 2022 outlook, including: Q1'22 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $650 million to $660 million, or flat to up low-single digits compared to last year; Q1'22 GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 Q2'22 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $640 million to $650 million, or increasing 30 percent to 32 percent compared to last year; Q2'22 GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.35

The Company does not maintain direct or owned business within Russia or Ukraine; a small number of third-party distributors and licensees operate in these countries; this business is not material to Kontoor's European revenue and is de-minimis to total Kontoor revenue

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, ahead of its participation at the UBS Consumer Conference, tomorrow, March 9th, 2022, has reaffirmed its 2022 outlook, as well as provided greater detail on its first half 2022 quarterly outlook. Additionally, in light of recent events in Europe, the Company has provided context to its business in the region.

Detail on H1'22 Quarterly Outlook

Two years ago, the Company embarked on the implementation of its new, global ERP system, which has now been successfully completed. As previously stated, the cutover and transition of the Company's North American ERP system caused timing of shipments to benefit the first quarter of 2021, while negatively impacting the second quarter of 2021.

As a reminder, and per the Company's comments from its Q4'21 Earnings conference call, 2021 was affected by various factors including the aforementioned ERP timing shifts, as well as temporary COVID shutdowns and supply chain disruptions that resulted in quarter-to-quarter volatility. These factors will have an impact on year-over-year growth rates on a quarterly basis but are not expected to impact the full year. The Company expects revenue dollars to reflect normalizing seasonality in 2022, more consistent with its 2019 quarterly cadence.

As such, the Company provides additional detail on its first half 2022 outlook:

H1'22 Revenue is expected to increase at a low-teens rate compared to last year, consistent with prior guidance

Q1'22 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $650 million to $660 million, or flat to up low-single digits compared to last year

Q1'22 GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.25

Q2'22 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $640 million to $650 million, or increasing 30 percent to 32 percent compared to last year;

Q2'22 GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.35

Commentary on Europe business

In light of recent events within the European region, the Company has provided the following context:

The Company does not operate any direct or owned business in Russia or Ukraine;

A small number of third-party distributors and licensees operate in these countries; this business is not material to Kontoor's European revenue and is de-minimis to total Kontoor revenue;

While the Company does not disclose European regional revenue, its International business represents approximately 25 percent of total Kontoor revenue; China represents approximately 8 percent of total Kontoor revenue; the Company also does business in Canada, Latin America and other Asian countries;

The Company's revenue in Europe is concentrated in developed markets such as France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Scandinavia, Spain and the United Kingdom;

The Company will continue to monitor developments in the region closely in order to ensure our compliance with the evolving legal and regulatory environment;

In support of ongoing humanitarian efforts, the Company will be making a charitable donation through a global philanthropic organization. Kontoor employees have also come together in Europe to donate clothing samples for the ongoing relief efforts related to Ukraine.

"As a global company, we work across borders every day. We take great pride in creating connections and strengthening communities. Taking care of each other is core to our purpose. On behalf of Kontoor, we condemn the recent unspeakable acts of violence on the people of Ukraine," stated President, CEO and Chair of the Board, Scott Baxter.

"We do not own or operate direct business in Russia or Ukraine. Third-party relationships in these countries are not material to Kontoor's European business and is de-minimis to overall Kontoor revenue; however, we will continue to monitor the situation closely," added Baxter.

"We offer our continued thoughts and support for the Ukrainian people, and all people, impacted by these tragic events," concluded Baxter.

