The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Amryt Pharma plc ("Amryt " or the "Company") AMYT on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2022, Amryt disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") stating that the Company's New Drug Application for its Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB") treatment, Oleogel-S10, could not be approved in its current form. The FDA "asked Amryt to submit additional confirmatory evidence of effectiveness for Oleogel-S10 in EB."

On this news, Amryt's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.15, or 14.2%, to close at $6.98 per ADS on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

