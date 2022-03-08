Orum Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for ORM-5029, a Novel Antibody Neodegrader Conjugate, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022

Orum Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of tumor-directed targeted protein degraders, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data for ORM-5029 at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 taking place April 8-13 virtually and in-person at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Orum is developing ORM-5029 as a potential first-in-class targeted protein degrader therapy for HER2-expressing breast cancer.
Presentation Details
Poster Title: ORM-5029: A first-in-class targeted protein degradation therapy using antibody neodegrader conjugate (AnDC) for HER2-expressing breast cancer
Date and Time: Wednesday, April 13, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM EDT
Virtual E-Poster Viewing: April 8 to July 13
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Emerging New Anticancer Agents
Session Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 22
Poster Board Number: 7
Abstract number: 3933
About Orum's AnDC Platform
Orum's Antibody neoDegrader Conjugate (AnDC) platform is built on novel targeted protein degrader (TPD) combined with the precise tumor cell delivery mechanisms of antibodies to generate innovative, first-in-class cell-specific TPD for the treatment of cancer. The company has developed new molecular glue degrader payloads to specifically degrade an intracellular target protein within cancer cells via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway. Conjugated to antibodies, neoDegraders are designed to be delivered specifically to cancer cells and degrade the intracellular target protein and cause tumor cell death.
About Orum Therapeutics
Orum Therapeutics is pioneering the development of tumor-directed targeted protein degraders by leveraging its TPD2™ approach to provide dual precision, antibody-enabled targeted protein degraders for cell-specific delivery. The Company's proprietary platforms generated using the TPD2 approach includes the Antibody neoDegrader Conjugate (AnDC™) platform, which generates first-in-class antibody drug conjugates. The first therapeutic candidates from the AnDC platform are in development for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic cancers. Orum is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Daejeon, South Korea. For more information, visit www.orumrx.com.
