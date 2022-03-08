Elephas to Show First Data on Breakthrough Oncology Diagnostics Platform at American Association for Cancer Research

Diagnostics Company Developing Oncology Imaging Platform Announces Three Abstracts Accepted for the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

Elephas Biosciences Corporation (Elephas), a live tumor imaging company developing novel cancer diagnostic solutions, announced today the acceptance of three abstracts by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). The abstracts detail the technology and potential use cases for its proprietary imaging platform which aims to achieve the most accurate representation of tumor responses to treatment, with a focus on predicting response to immunotherapies.

The abstract acceptance by the AACR shows the company's progress and ongoing innovation in cancer diagnostics. The company's platform is being developed with the latest advances in cancer biology, multimodal microscopy, and artificial intelligence to provide clinicians and patients with accurate predictions of treatment response. The posters will be presented during the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana April 8 – 13, 2022.

"Witnessing firsthand the struggles that close friends and family have had in their battles with cancer drove me to start the company," stated Maneesh Arora, founder and CEO of Elephas. "The emergence of immunotherapies to help activate our own immune systems is fundamentally changing the landscape for cancer patients, but response rates to date have been limited. The Elephas mission is to change the view of cancer and get the right treatment regimens to patients more quickly."

The titles of the abstracts are currently available on the AACR website, with full text, including the dates and times of presentations. The titles of the presentations and scheduled presentation times are as follows:

Abstract Title: A live tumor fragment (LTF) platform with real-time imaging for immune response assays.

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 31

Description: We show preliminary data demonstrating that our platform is capable of reading out response to immunotherapy (nivolumab and ipilimumab) in 3D live tumor fragments derived from primary human tumor samples.

Authors: Tomasz Zal, Leung Kau Tang, Laura Hrycyniak, Anura Shreshta, Dinesh Joshi, Pichet Adstamongkonkul, Kelsey Tweed, Wesley A. Cox-Muranami, Sean Caenepeel, Hinco Gierman, Kevin Elicieri, Kristina A. Matkowskyj, Sam J. Lubner, John Rafter, Mike Szulczewski, Maneesh Arora, Jonathan Oliner.

Abstract Title: Tumor/normal and live/dead classification in live tumor fragments using label-free multiphoton microscopy

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 11

Description: We show we can distinguish live vs. dead cells and tumor vs. normal cells using multiphoton microscopy without the addition of exogenous labels.

Authors: Jonathan Ouellette, John Rafter, Kelsey Tweed, Leung Kau Tang, Christina Scribano, Pichet Adstamongkonkul, Mikaela Schultz, Justine Coburn, Maged Aldeeb, Neil Anthony, Christin Johnson, Kevin Elicieri, Jonathan Oliner, Tomasz Zal.

Abstract Title: Dynamic imaging of T cell surveillance in live tumor fragments using camelid nanobodies

Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr 10, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 39

Description: We show that small fluorescently labeled camelid "nanobodies" can diffuse into cultured 3D live tumor fragments and identify T cells and their movement patterns.

Authors: Leung Kau Tang, Kelsey Tweed, Christina Scribano, David Wahl, Christin Johnson, M. Anna Zal, Jonathan Oliner, Tomasz Zal.

Information about the 2022 AACR conference may be accessed here.

About Elephas

Disruption in healthcare is being accelerated by the need for improved diagnostics, novel pharmaceutical therapies, and the shift to patient-centric solutions. With the mission to tackle the massive oncology dilemma, Elephas is leading the way to change how clinicians treat cancer patients. By harnessing the latest advances in cancer biology, multimodal microscopy, and artificial intelligence, the Elephas platform has the ability to empower clinical decision making and accelerate drug development. We plan to use the power of our platform to deliver a global solution that can revolutionize cancer treatment for every individual. To learn more, visit us at www.elephas.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AACR

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer. Through its programs and services, the AACR fosters research in cancer and related biomedical science; accelerates the dissemination of new research findings among scientists and others dedicated to the conquest of cancer; promotes science education and training; and advances the understanding of cancer etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment throughout the world.

