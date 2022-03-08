Schrödinger To Present New Preclinical Data From Its Wee1 Inhibitor Program At AACR Annual Meeting 2022

Schrödinger, Inc. SDGR, whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that new preclinical data on its small-molecule Wee1 inhibitors will be presented during a poster session at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 8-13, 2022.

Wee1 is a gatekeeper checkpoint kinase that prevents cellular progression through the cell cycle, allowing time for DNA repair before cell division takes place. Inhibition of Wee1 allows for accumulation of DNA damage, triggering DNA breakage and apoptosis in tumor cells. Data from third party clinical studies are showing promising anti-tumor activity in solid tumors, including ovarian and uterine cancer. Schrödinger has identified multiple highly selective Wee1 inhibitors with optimized physicochemical properties that show strong pharmacodynamic responses and anti-tumor activity in preclinical models. This potentially best-in-class profile may position these structurally distinct Wee1 inhibitors for applications both as monotherapy and as combination therapy with other agents. Schrödinger expects to select a Wee1 development candidate later this year.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Discovery of potent, selective, and orally available Wee1 inhibitors that demonstrate increased DNA damage and mitosis in tumor cells leading to tumor regression in vivo

Abstract number: 2570

Date & time: Tuesday, April 12, 9:00 a.m - 12:30 p.m. CDT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 21

