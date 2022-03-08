Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Interim BT8009 Phase I Clinical Trial Results Selected for an Oral Presentation at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

- Four Additional Abstracts Selected as Poster Presentations at the Meeting

- Company to Host Conference Call on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC, a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that interim Phase I results from the Phase I/II trial of BT8009, a second-generation BTC™ targeting Nectin-4, has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, being held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the data from the presentation on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: BT8009-100 Phase I/II Study of Novel Bi-Cyclic Peptide and MMAE Conjugate BT8009 in Patients with Advanced Malignancies Associated with Nectin-4 Expression

Abstract #: 7971

Presenter: Meredith McKean, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology

Session Title: Biomarker Advances in Clinical Trials

Date/Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Development of a CD137 Receptor Occupancy Assay to Support the Phase I/II Study of BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA™)

Abstract #: 5555

Presenter: Heather Cohen, Bicycle Therapeutics

Session Title: Immune Response to Therapies / Immune Monitoring and Clinical Correlates

Date/Time: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Title: Activity of the Erythropoietin-Producing Hepatocellular A2 Receptor (EphA2) Targeting Bicycle® Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) BCY6033 in EGFR Inhibitor Resistant Non-Small Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Patient Derived Xenografts

Abstract #: 333

Presenter: Kenneth Ngo, Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Session Title: Biological Therapeutic Agents and Novel Drugs

Date/Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Title: Modeling the cDC1 Ex Vivo and In Vitro: Development and Characterization of a Conventional Dendritic Cell Culture System to Support Drug Discovery

Abstract #: 4230

Presenter: Laura Goodfield, Bicycle Therapeutics

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 3

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Title: Generation of a Bicycle NK-TICA™, a Novel NK Cell Engaging Molecule Designed to Induce Targeted Tumor Cytotoxicity

Abstract #: 4233

Presenter: Fay Dufort, Bicycle Therapeutics

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET

The posters and a copy of the presentation will be available on the Publications section of bicycletherapeutics.com following presentation.

Conference Call Details

Bicycle Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the data being presented. To access the call, please dial (800) 377-9118 (domestic) or (409) 937-8920 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2775710. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Bicycle website, bicycletherapeutics.com.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA™ targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

