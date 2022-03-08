NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in SCVX Corp. (SCVX) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange LLC ("NYSE" or "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Class A ordinary shares of SCVX Corp. (the "Company") — ticker symbol SCVX — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's Class A ordinary shares was suspended after the market close on the NYSE on March 8, 2022.

In addition, NYSE Regulation has also determined to immediately suspend trading and commence delisting proceedings with respect to the following securities that are listed on the NYSE.

Symbol Description SCVX U Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant SCVX WS Redeemable warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares

NYSE Regulation reached its decision to delist the Class A ordinary shares pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring a listed acquisition company to maintain an average aggregate global market capitalization attributable to its publicly-held shares over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $40,000,000.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's securities upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

