Syros to Present New Preclinical Data on its CDK12 Inhibitor Program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS, a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present new preclinical data on its CDK12 inhibitor program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The online-only e-poster will include data that show Syros' orally available, selective CDK12 inhibitor has potent single agent activity in vitro and in vivo in multiple cancer models as well as enhanced antitumor effect in combination with DNA damaging agents. These data support Syros' plans to nominate a development candidate from its CDK12 inhibitor program in the second half of 2022.

Details of the e-poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: An oral and selective CDK12 inhibitor demonstrates robust anti-tumor activity

Session Title: Molecular Targets

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 5393

The abstract is now available on the AACR conference website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022/. The e-poster will become available on the AACR conference website at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 8th.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors and blood cancers. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

