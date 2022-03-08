Frontier Announces Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR:
What's happening?
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Who is eligible to vote?
The record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the meeting is March 21, 2022.
How do stockholders attend?
The virtual meeting will be held via live webcast and can be accessed on May 17, 2022 via this link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FYBR2022. Frontier will provide additional information detailing how stockholders can attend, vote, and submit questions prior to the meeting.
About Frontier:
Frontier is a leading communications provider offering gigabit speeds to empower and connect millions of consumers and businesses across 25 states. It is building critical digital infrastructure across the country with its fiber-optic network and cloud-based solutions, enabling connections today and future proofing for tomorrow. Rallied around a single purpose, Building Gigabit America™, the Company is focused on supporting a digital society, closing the digital divide, and working toward a more sustainable environment. Frontier is preparing today for a better tomorrow. Visit www.frontier.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006233/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.