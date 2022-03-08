Repare Therapeutics to Present Comprehensive Phase 1 Monotherapy Data From the Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 Clinical Trial and SNiPDx Panel at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") RPTX, a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced it has been selected for an oral presentation of clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500 and a poster presentation of initial discovery and validation data of the novel Synthetic Lethal Interactions for Precision Diagnostics (SNiPDx) panel to understand allelic status of STEP2 genes at the upcoming 2022 AACR Annual Meeting, being held in New Orleans on April 8-13, 2022.

Oral Presentation Details on RP-3500 Phase 1/2 TRESR Trial Results:

Title: Genomic and pathologic determinants of response to RP-3500, an ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related inhibitor (ATRi), in patients (pts) with DNA damage repair (DDR) loss-of-function (LOF) mutant tumors in the Phase 1/2 TRESR trial

Presenter: Dr. Timothy Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., FRCP, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Abstract Number: CT030

Session Title: Clinical Trials Minisymposium - Patient Selection Strategies for Molecularly Targeted Agents in Clinical Trials

Date/ Time: Monday, Apr 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM CT

Poster Presentation Details on SNiPDx Panel for Synthetic Lethal Drug Discovery:

Title: Detection of biallelic loss of DNA repair genes in formalin-fixed, paraffin embedded (FFPE) tumor samples using a novel tumor-only sequencing panel with error correction

Presenter: Dominik Glodzik, Ph.D., Repare Therapeutics, Instructor in Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School

Abstract Number: 2801

Session Title: Diagnostic Biomarkers

Date/ Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM CT

About Repare Therapeutics' SNIPRx® Platform

Repare's SNIPRx® platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company's therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare's platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx® screening, in order to selectively target those tumors in patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, its second clinical candidate, RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, a Polθ inhibitor program, as well as eight other early-stage, pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006230/en/