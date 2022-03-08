Aura Biosciences to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting AU‑011's Potential to Target a Broad Number of Tumor Types at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

Aura Biosciences Inc. AURA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for its first VDC product candidate, AU-011 which is being developed for the treatment of life-threatening cancers with high unmet need, including primary choroidal melanoma and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The results demonstrate the potential wide applicability of AU-011 in targeting a number of solid tumor types and will be presented as part of the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

"The data that will be presented at AACR provide evidence for AU-011's activity in tumors that express specifically modified heparan-sulfate proteoglycans on the tumor cell surface. Activity was observed in every tumor type tested, indicating that there are numerous solid tumors we can consider to expand the clinical development of AU-011, including those derived from neural or epithelial lineages," said Dr. Cadmus Rich, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D of Aura Biosciences. "The correlative gene expression analysis has deepened our understanding of the genes and biological pathways involved in the expression of HSPGs by different types of tumor cells."

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Biological Assessment of the Virus-Like Drug Conjugate AU-011 to Specifically Target a Breadth of Human Cancer Types

Presenter: Rhonda Kines, Aura Biosciences

Poster Session: ETO1 Drug Discovery

Date and time: April 8, 2022, 1:00 PM ET

Location: E-poster

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Drug Discovery

Abstract Number: 5331

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs), a novel class of therapies, for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Aura's lead VDC candidate, AU-011 (belzupacap sarotalacan), consists of a virus-like particle conjugated with an anti-cancer agent. AU-011 selectively targets and destroys cancer cells and activates the immune system with the potential to create long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. AU-011 is currently in development for ocular cancers, with an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma, a vision- and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care with radiotherapy leaves patients with severe comorbidities, including major vision loss. Aura plans to develop AU-011 across its ocular oncology franchise including for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastases. In addition, leveraging Aura's technology platform, Aura is developing AU-011 more broadly across multiple cancers, starting with a planned Phase 1a clinical trial in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forward Looking Statement

