Scorpion Therapeutics to Present Mutant-Selective PI3Kα Program at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

Preclinical proof-of-concept data for lead program targeting mutant PI3Kα, STX-H1047-PI3Kα, to be presented as late-breaking poster
Scorpion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Scorpion Therapeutics"), a pioneering oncology company redefining the frontier of precision medicine through its Precision Oncology 2.0 strategy, today announced that it will share preclinical proof-of-concept data for STX-H1047-PI3Kα, its lead program targeting the H1047X-mutant form of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha ("PI3Kα"), in a late-breaking poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana, taking place April 8 – 13, 2022.
"We are excited to present preclinical data demonstrating the potentially best-in-class profile of our lead program, STX-H1047-PI3Kα. PI3Kα is an established cancer target and one of the most highly mutated targets in cancer. However, approved therapeutic options are limited by significant metabolic side effects and an inability to treat tumors that have progressed into the central nervous system," said Axel Hoos, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Scorpion Therapeutics. "Consistent with our Precision Oncology 2.0 strategy, we designed STX-H1047-PI3Kα to specifically address these limitations, in hopes of delivering safer and more effective medicines to patients living with certain solid tumors. We look forward to informing the oncology community of our progress during AACR, as we work towards submitting an investigational new drug application for STX-H1047-PI3Kα in 2023."
Details of the poster presentation are as follows:
Presentation Title: Discovery and Characterization of a Mutant Selective PI3KαH1047X Inhibitor with a Best-In-Class Profile
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2
Abstract Number: LB194
Poster Board Number: 7
Date & Time: Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT (10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET)
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 16
The abstract and poster presentation will be published online at 12:00 p.m. CT (1:00 p.m. ET) on April 8, 2022 on the AACR website at www.aacr.org.
About Scorpion Therapeutics
Scorpion Therapeutics is a pioneering oncology company redefining the frontier of precision medicine to deliver optimized and transformational therapies for larger populations of patients with cancer, a strategy Scorpion refers to as Precision Oncology 2.0. Scorpion has built a proprietary and fully integrated platform of the most advanced technologies across cancer biology, medicinal chemistry, and data sciences, with the goal of consistently and rapidly creating exquisitely selective small molecule compounds against an unprecedented spectrum of targets. Scorpion aims to leverage its platform to advance a broad pipeline of wholly owned, optimized compounds across three target categories: best-in-class molecules targeting validated oncogene targets; first-in-class molecules for previously undruggable targets; and first-in-class molecules for novel cancer targets. For more information, visit www.scorpiontx.com.
