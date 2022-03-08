Asher Bio to Showcase Continued Progress with Lead Program AB248 and Growing Pipeline of Precisely-Targeted Immunotherapies at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

-- New preclinical data highlight differentiated efficacy and safety profile of AB248, a CD8-targeted IL-2 --

-- First preclinical data for AB821, a CD8-targeted IL-21, and CAR-T cell-targeted IL-2 demonstrate versatility and broad applicability of cis-targeting technology --

Asher Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company developing precisely-targeted immunotherapies for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, today announced plans to present new data for multiple research programs across its portfolio of cis-targeted immunotherapies at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 8-13, 2022.

The presentations provide additional data supporting the best-in-class potential of AB248, Asher Bio's CD8-targeted IL-2 immunotherapy, and further validate the company's cis-targeting platform, demonstrating its ability to rapidly generate highly selective molecules that target multiple immunomodulators to a diverse set of immune cell types. Asher Bio expects to file an investigational new drug application for AB248, its CD8-targeted IL-2 immunotherapy, in the third quarter of 2022 and for AB821, its CD8-targeted IL-21 immunotherapy, in the second half of 2023.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: AB248 is a CD8+ T cell selective IL-2 designed for superior safety and anti-tumor efficacy

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT (11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT)

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

Abstract Number: 3518

Title: Selective activation of CD8+ T cells by a CD8-targeted IL-21 results in enhanced anti-tumor efficacy and safety

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 1

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT (7:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PT)

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 37

Abstract Number: 2882

Title: CAR-targeted IL-2 drives selective CAR-T cell expansion and improves anti-tumor efficacy

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1

Session Date & Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT (11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT)

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 36

Abstract Number: 561

The abstracts are now available on the AACR conference website.

About Asher Bio

Asher Bio is a biotechnology company developing precisely targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. Our cis-targeting platform aims to enable selective activation of specific immune cell types, addressing the inherent limitations of otherwise pleiotropic immunotherapies that act on multiple cell types. Our approach has the potential to precisely direct different immune mediators against a range of target immune cell-types and create best-in-class immunotherapies in cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Asher Bio was founded by Ivana Djuretic and Andy Yeung with support from Third Rock Ventures and is located in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.asherbio.com and follow us on Twitter @AsherBio and on LinkedIn.

